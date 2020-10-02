Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Charged for side window glass broken by installer after rust repair
rhy7s

403 posts

Ultimate Geek


#277220 2-Oct-2020 09:27
Send private message quote this post

Just wanted to check on this. When we had a windscreen replaced a while ago, the installer said they would charge for a new one if they broke it, which seems a bit strange, it seems like they have an incentive to not be careful and you would normally think businesses would either have their own insurance or build in a margin to their cost to cover their expected rate of breakage. Anyway, just now we've had rust repair around a side window and Smith&Smith broke the glass and have charged for the replacement (or rather charged the panel beaters who will pass it on to us), has anyone been around this topic before in regards to consumer protection? Is this just standard in the industry?

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop computers and PC accessories at Dell.
Yogi02
204 posts

Master Geek


  #2577815 2-Oct-2020 09:35
Send private message quote this post

You can remove a window without breaking it but it does take care and time and there is a chance of it breaking. Saying that, the sceptic in me can picture it being easier and quicker to take out without care and double dip with a glass repair. 

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10756 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577818 2-Oct-2020 09:37
Send private message quote this post

In certain cases if the glass was already damaged, then fair enough - but I'd be wanting evidence of the damage before being charged.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter      My TradeMe Goodies

 

Pirating in Sea Of Thieves

 

I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 
 
 
 


rhy7s

403 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2577822 2-Oct-2020 09:49
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

In certain cases if the glass was already damaged, then fair enough - but I'd be wanting evidence of the damage before being charged.

 

 

The reason in neither of the cases mentioned in our situation was glass damage, it was being removed and replaced for rust work.

Create new topic




News »

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.