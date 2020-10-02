Just wanted to check on this. When we had a windscreen replaced a while ago, the installer said they would charge for a new one if they broke it, which seems a bit strange, it seems like they have an incentive to not be careful and you would normally think businesses would either have their own insurance or build in a margin to their cost to cover their expected rate of breakage. Anyway, just now we've had rust repair around a side window and Smith&Smith broke the glass and have charged for the replacement (or rather charged the panel beaters who will pass it on to us), has anyone been around this topic before in regards to consumer protection? Is this just standard in the industry?