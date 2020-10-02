Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)
General Purpose Trailer for eBikes
My partner and I are looking at getting an eBike each (along the lines of these eVinci). First we need to get a towbar fitted to our 2019 Kia Sportage EX. Yikes approx $1500 for our model Kia.

 

Now we have been looking at how we would transport the eBikes. Have looked at towbar mounted eBike racks like the Thule or Ezigrip range. They start off at approx +/- $1000.

 

BUT eBikes are not light, around the +/- 25Kg range. Age and fitness levels plus my partner has a dicky back, so lifting becomes a critical factor.

 

Over the years we have looked at getting a general purpose trailer but have never quite justified it as we have mostly had medium to large hatch based vehicles which has served our requirements well. But we have began to think about a general purpose trailer. Then we have a detachable thin width ramp and a removable 2 or 4 bike rack.

 

An eBike towbar rack mount is a 'one trick pony', whereas a trailer would be multi-purposed. A standard size 6'x 4' (1850mm x 1220mm) is 20cm to small, say, for the above mentioned eVinci which are 187cm long. So we would need to get a 7'x 4' (2150mm x 1220mm). Then the detachable thin width ramp and removable 2 or 4 bike rack.

 

The GripSport DIY 2 rack system looks quite nifty and there are NZ dealers.

 

What are forum members experiences with this trailer type of eBike transporting systems. Any experiences/suggestions/ideas/recommendations ?




Firstly don't go to Kia for a tow bar.  Don't know where you are based but there are plenty of good quality aftermarket options for around 1/2 the price.  Paid $800 for my Ex Sportage one (2 tonne) including the wiring module, and they built extra support underneath for a bike rack because normal tow bars are not designed for much direct down force.     

 

Can't help with the trailer idea.  I am sure a local engineering firm could whip up a couple of custom supports - make them removable might be a good idea. 

 

Thought about roof racks? 

 

    




i was in the same boat. towbar + fitting costed around 4-5k in total. so opted in:

 

 - fold back seats

 

 - dismount front wheel

 

 - load the boot

 

 - profit 




