Kind of given up on finding a kp starlet (had one in my youth and miss it) unless anyone knows of one for sale. Positive points about a starlet that I would look for in a new car:
Rwd
Manual
Small, light, but hatchback so can put kids/dogs/ etc in
Kind of cool
Not oodles of power
Have considered mx5, but far less practical, or some kind of holden/ford ute, same deal not enough seats, unsure if heavy feeling to drive. Have had an altezza, liked the handling platform, but still felt like a weighty gurl, and hated the engine. Any opinions or ideas welcomed, age not a factor in vehicle, and could save up more dollars for something. Thanks!