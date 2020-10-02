Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FoNX

11 posts

Geek


#277231 2-Oct-2020 15:00


Sup team

Kind of given up on finding a kp starlet (had one in my youth and miss it) unless anyone knows of one for sale. Positive points about a starlet that I would look for in a new car:

Rwd

Manual 

Small, light, but hatchback so can put kids/dogs/ etc in

Kind of cool

Not oodles of power



Have considered mx5, but far less practical, or some kind of holden/ford ute, same deal not enough seats, unsure if heavy feeling to drive. Have had an altezza, liked the handling platform, but still felt like a weighty gurl, and hated the engine. Any opinions or ideas welcomed, age not a factor in vehicle, and could save up more dollars for something. Thanks!

gbwelly
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2578159 2-Oct-2020 15:21


Given you don't need oodles of power then I'm surprised you have ruled out FWD. Could look at the Toyota 86 aka Subaru BRZ?

 

 







frankv
3911 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578160 2-Oct-2020 15:22


VW Polo or Golf? Although the Golf has put on a bit of weight over the years.

 

But there must be lots of little hatches on TradeMe? Or have they all blown out to SUVs?

 

 

 
 
 
 


shk292
1966 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578180 2-Oct-2020 16:08




 



 

 

 

 

A fun car - I had one for a few years - but isn't a hatchback and would be quite impractical for kids/dogs

gbwelly
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2578198 2-Oct-2020 16:33




 



 



 

 

 

 



 

 

What RWD hatch do you recommend? Even if OP got his dream of a KP starlet it's going to be totally impractical :-)

 

 

 

 







