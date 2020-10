I am enjoying the first episode a lot. I like this mix of presenters. It's a bit silly sometimes, and whilst it will never be Clarkson and Co, whom I remain a fan of, this is a show I'd be happy to watch ongoing. I think it's a shame Rory is no longer, I actually thought he was good enough to be lead presenter, but that never worked out. He is now over at Autocar and doing a fantastic job.

Oh my GOD that Ferrari SF90! So beautiful!