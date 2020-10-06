Well it’s getting closer to camping season, I am going to get a harpo roof box this year to make the trip a bit more comfortable. I am looking at the traxer 410 litre option and have prorack bars they take up to 75kg load. Can you store a dome dwights or katmandu tent in them or is the weight too much for driving safely? . I was thinking putting in chairs roll up table and sleeping bags in as the other option, but would love the boot space without a tent in it. What do people normally store in their roofbox for camping?