Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Hapro roof box storage
Stu1

789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#277301 6-Oct-2020 22:00
Send private message

Well it’s getting closer to camping season, I am going to get a harpo roof box this year to make the trip a bit more comfortable. I am looking at the traxer 410 litre option and have prorack bars they take up to 75kg load. Can you store a dome dwights or katmandu tent in them or is the weight too much for driving safely? . I was thinking putting in chairs roll up table and sleeping bags in as the other option, but would love the boot space without a tent in it. What do people normally store in their roofbox for camping?

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop computers and accessories at Lenovo.
Senecio
901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2580377 6-Oct-2020 22:24
Send private message quote this post

Many people use roof boxes incorrectly. Placing all the heavy, bulky items in the roof box that they don't want in the car. They're simply not designed to carry that much weight.

 

 

 

You're far better off carrying that stuff in your car and placing things like clothing, shoes, towels, sleeping bags etc..... in the roof box. Of course carrying that heavy bulky stuff in your car it also needs to be securely held in place!

 

 

 

Create new topic






News »

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.