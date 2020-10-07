Currently in the market for a SUV. Currently driving a very old Subaru Forester that has done almost 250ks.

Have been focusing on a used Toyota Highlander circa 2010-2013 (based on my price range).

Just saw an advert for a Subaru Tribeca.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/subaru/tribeca/listing/2800084883?bof=mONbB00y

It has a 3.6L 6 cylinder boxer engine.

I'm not really looking for high performance, just want a 4wd/Awd for towing the boat and a car full (7 seater) on family trips.

The Tribeca really looks the business, but it is discontinued and I'm not really sure what to think about that aspect.

What I can see is that the resale value will be terrible. Whereas a used Toyota even with high kms will hold its (or some of its) value.

Loved the Forester, was a great car and still drives fine although is a very boring and uninspiring car. Leaning towards the Toyota for long term reliability.

But interest piqued by the Tribeca. The shape looks a bit ugly and the internal console looks like 60s spaceship.