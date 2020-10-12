i've been quoted 700 for the fob, 100 for key, 150 to program, + GST, a keyless car key for a Subaru ...
does anyone know of a cheaper way to buy these things?
Thanks
Was this from a Subaru dealer, locksmith, or auto electrician?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
You buy the car from the dealer?
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/90293847/raging-businessman-takes-toyota-to-tribunal-over-525-key
Suggest you try a few of your local auto electricians and locksmiths. They can often supply aftermarket keys for a fraction of the dealer prices.