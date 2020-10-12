Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Subaru Keyless FOB - where to buy?
Batman

#277381 12-Oct-2020 10:07
i've been quoted 700 for the fob, 100 for key, 150 to program, + GST, a keyless car key for a Subaru ...

 

does anyone know of a cheaper way to buy these things?

 

Thanks




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

k1w1k1d
  #2582914 12-Oct-2020 10:29
Was this from a Subaru dealer, locksmith, or auto electrician?

Batman

  #2582916 12-Oct-2020 10:31
Subaru dealer




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 


itxtme
  #2582918 12-Oct-2020 10:34
You buy the car from the dealer?

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/90293847/raging-businessman-takes-toyota-to-tribunal-over-525-key

k1w1k1d
  #2582926 12-Oct-2020 10:43
Suggest you try a few of your local auto electricians and locksmiths. They can often supply aftermarket keys for a fraction of the dealer prices.

