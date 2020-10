Hello Friends,

I just bough Mazda axela 2014. the informant system had v59 JP, i upgraded to newer v70.00.352 ADR Australia/NZ version.



Need some to install the retrofit kit the USB hub. Mazda dealer charges around $495. just need to install Hardware. I checked few youtube videos people doing it. i am just afraid might damage something.

Can any one guide if any one doing it other than Mazda dealers?

TIA.