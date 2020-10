A friend has recently purchased an ex-demo 2020 Mazda CX3. One thing that seems strange is the the passenger airbag warning light is permanently on. They have queried this with the dealer who advised that this is normal as it is designed to stay on.

They have accepted this information, but it sounds suspect to me as every other new car I have driven the airbag warning are designed to turn off to indicate the bag is functioning normally.

Can any other CX3 owners shed any light on this?