Low KMs make the cost of and EV/PHEV harder to justify on $$$ terms,

If you are doing 50km /week in a car that does 10 litres/100km then your weekly fuel bill is about $10...

if you want an EV/PHEV for environmental or other reasons then $$ isn't really part of the equation except how much you personally want to spend, and no one but you can really answer that...