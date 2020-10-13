Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Do limited mileage, worth considering PHEV ?
Brunzy

#277402 13-Oct-2020 13:17
My current vehicle would be lucky to do 50 km per week, although this is likely to rise as I do less in my work vehicle.
At the current rate , I reckon I’d hardly use any petrol with one.
Is it worth paying the extra for an PHEV, or foolish considering the extra cost of it and the amount of petrol I’d use anyway in a normal car?
Create new topic
DjShadow
  #2583653 13-Oct-2020 13:19
If only 50km/week then how about a full EV like a Nissan Leaf?

wellygary
  #2583657 13-Oct-2020 13:28
Low KMs make the cost of and EV/PHEV harder to justify on $$$ terms,

 

If you are doing 50km /week in a car that does 10 litres/100km then your weekly fuel bill is about $10...

 

if you want an EV/PHEV for environmental or other reasons then $$  isn't really part of the equation except how much you personally want to spend, and no one but you can really answer that...

 
 
 
 


timmmay
  #2583664 13-Oct-2020 14:24
Electric cars also have to pay road user charges from 1 Jan 2022. That will reduce the benefits more.

wellygary
  #2583667 13-Oct-2020 14:32
I think the way the chips are falling with the election, you would be safe to think that exemption will be extended while the light EV fleet remains small

 

+ Labour have specifically said they want to extend the RUC exemption for heavy EVs...

Technofreak
  #2583668 13-Oct-2020 14:34
Do you need a new car?

 

If you're only thinking of changing because of your useage (or lack of use) then buying anything else may be false economy. The amount you spend on the "upgrade" may be more than you save, especially when you factor in depreciation on the new(er) vehicle.




Dingbatt
  #2583669 13-Oct-2020 14:37
In the same vein, now would be the worst time to buy a low emissions vehicle with the possibility of a feebate scheme being resurrected next year.




Create new topic





