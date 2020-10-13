At the current rate , I reckon I’d hardly use any petrol with one.
Is it worth paying the extra for an PHEV, or foolish considering the extra cost of it and the amount of petrol I’d use anyway in a normal car?
Thanks
If only 50km/week then how about a full EV like a Nissan Leaf?
Low KMs make the cost of and EV/PHEV harder to justify on $$$ terms,
If you are doing 50km /week in a car that does 10 litres/100km then your weekly fuel bill is about $10...
if you want an EV/PHEV for environmental or other reasons then $$ isn't really part of the equation except how much you personally want to spend, and no one but you can really answer that...
Electric cars also have to pay road user charges from 1 Jan 2022. That will reduce the benefits more.
timmmay:
Electric cars also have to pay road user charges from 1 Jan 2022. That will reduce the benefits more.
I think the way the chips are falling with the election, you would be safe to think that exemption will be extended while the light EV fleet remains small
+ Labour have specifically said they want to extend the RUC exemption for heavy EVs...
Brunzy: My current vehicle would be lucky to do 50 km per week, although this is likely to rise as I do less in my work vehicle.
Do you need a new car?
If you're only thinking of changing because of your useage (or lack of use) then buying anything else may be false economy. The amount you spend on the "upgrade" may be more than you save, especially when you factor in depreciation on the new(er) vehicle.
In the same vein, now would be the worst time to buy a low emissions vehicle with the possibility of a feebate scheme being resurrected next year.