Transport (cars, bikes and boats)When do you think a Vehicle Warranty would start?
sparkz25

556 posts

Ultimate Geek


#278511 20-Oct-2020 13:42
What's every ones thoughts on when the new vehicle warranty about when should it start, Does it start from the date of purchase or from the date of when it was first registered in NZ?

 

Just curious as we had purchased a new (ex Demo 15,000km on the clock a the time of the purchase) from a Ford Dealer in the Auckland region back in may 2018, and they say that the warranty has expired because it was first registered in may 2017, and that the warranty does not start from the date of purchase.

 

The part that has failed is the Windscreen wiper motor now makes a knocking noise as if the bearing has given up, i would have thought that it should last longer than it has.

 

Just curious as to what everyone else thoughts are when purchasing a new vehicle from a Dealer

Nate001
311 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2588353 20-Oct-2020 13:45
Generally ex-demos are sold with the balance of warranty from first registered. Although I'd be pretty annoyed if it failed by 3 and a bit years, you can always take it higher than your dealer if you're not happy.

trig42
5045 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2588356 20-Oct-2020 13:48
Yep, first registered. Ex-demo warranty is from the date the dealer registered it.

 

But, having said that, the CGA should cover you for a part like that for a lot longer than three years.

 
 
 
 


wellygary
4988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2588358 20-Oct-2020 13:50
Ignore the warranty blurb,

 

sub 4 years for a wiper motor would not what most people would call "reasonable"

 

it would be a pretty easy disputes tribunal win under the CGA

Batman
Mad Scientist
23043 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2588364 20-Oct-2020 14:04
1. start from date of registration

 

2. i would complain to the head office (politely) and they will usually fix things for you for free




