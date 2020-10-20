What's every ones thoughts on when the new vehicle warranty about when should it start, Does it start from the date of purchase or from the date of when it was first registered in NZ?

Just curious as we had purchased a new (ex Demo 15,000km on the clock a the time of the purchase) from a Ford Dealer in the Auckland region back in may 2018, and they say that the warranty has expired because it was first registered in may 2017, and that the warranty does not start from the date of purchase.

The part that has failed is the Windscreen wiper motor now makes a knocking noise as if the bearing has given up, i would have thought that it should last longer than it has.

Just curious as to what everyone else thoughts are when purchasing a new vehicle from a Dealer