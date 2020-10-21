Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Wilson Parking agrees to divest car parks in settlement agreement with Commerce Commission
freitasm

#279528 21-Oct-2020 13:47
Just received:

 

 

Wilson Parking New Zealand Limited (Wilson Parking) has agreed to divest the leases of three car parking facilities it currently operates in central Wellington, in a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission.

In June 2016, Wilson Parking New Zealand Limited acquired the long-term lease to operate the Capital car park (50-60 Boulcott Street), which comprised 659 parking bays available to the public. It did not apply for clearance from the Commission to acquire the lease.

The Commission began receiving customer complaints in February 2017 about price increases at the Capital car park, prompting it to investigate the acquisition under section 47 of the Commerce Act, which prohibits acquisitions that are likely to substantially lessen competition in a market.

The Commission filed proceedings in the High Court in 2018 alleging Wilson Parking substantially lessened competition for the supply of car parking in the Boulcott Street area when it acquired the rights to operate the Capital car park.

To resolve the proceedings, Wilson Parking provided court enforceable undertakings to the Commission, committing to divest the leases to three car parking facilities it currently operates, including Capital car park.  The total number of parking bays being divested is 850. Wilson Parking will also pay $500,000 towards the Commission’s costs.

“Wilson Parking’s acquisition removed one of the few alternatives for motorists wishing to park in this part of Wellington’s central city, which, in our view, was likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition” said Commission Chair, Anna Rawlings.

“The divestment of three car parking facilities in the Wellington central area will reintroduce a measure of competition and will mean that customers will have an alternative to Wilson Parking.

“Anti-competitive acquisitions are a priority area for the Commission and this is a reminder to businesses that if there is any doubt about the competition effects of a merger, they should seek clearance from us before completing the deal.”  

Wilson Parking must divest the car parking leases to a purchaser(s) approved by the Commission. It must also notify the Commission of any proposed acquisitions of new car parks in Wellington central for the next five years.  

 




 

 

networkn
  #2589739 21-Oct-2020 13:58
I won't be happy till Wilson divests itself of NZ and goes away forever. 

 

Their predatory parking enforcement behaviour is a disgrace.

 

 

tehgerbil
  #2589743 21-Oct-2020 14:05
Casual reminder that Wilson Group, owns both Wilson parking, and Wilson Security are responsible for some of the most abhorrent conditions in Nauru camp and spying on Politicians who dared to speak out against the conditions there.

 

They are possibly one of the most morally bankrupt companies out there. I would suspect there was an attitude of malice and contempt at our laws discouraging monopolies and suspect that's evident by the half a million dollar settlement as well as loss of their parks. 

 
 
 
 


wellygary
  #2589744 21-Oct-2020 14:14
Perhaps the Commission might want to take a look at Wilson's share of Off street parking in Christchurch next

 

Last time I was down there it was pretty hard to get away from them....

 

https://ccc.govt.nz/transport/parking/carpark

 

 

antoniosk
  #2589745 21-Oct-2020 14:16
https://www.wilsonparking.co.nz/carparks/Pages/allcarparks.aspx

 

I don’t think their business is about to collapse in nz anytime soon




MikeAqua
  #2589746 21-Oct-2020 14:16
Suffer in your jocks Wilsons.




