ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Bonded windscreen is leaking after replacement.
#279593 25-Oct-2020 19:19
I had to wait 3 weeks for Novus to replace the cracked windscreen in my Fiat Ducato motorhome... insurance replacement.
Today, just 6 days later I have found water running down the inside of the screen after using my window washer.
The company did not provide any repair certificate.




  #2591856 25-Oct-2020 19:30
Call your insurance company, they'll sort it out for you. You'll have to go back to Novus to have them do it again.

  #2591857 25-Oct-2020 19:36
timmmay:

Call your insurance company, they'll sort it out for you. You'll have to go back to Novus to have them do it again.


I was planning on turning up to Novus where I had the replacement fitted first thing on Tuesday morning.
Sounds like you are recommending calling my insurance company first.




  #2591863 25-Oct-2020 19:45
Gordy7:
timmmay:

 

Call your insurance company, they'll sort it out for you. You'll have to go back to Novus to have them do it again.

 


I was planning on turning up to Novus where I had the replacement fitted first thing on Tuesday morning.
Sounds like you are recommending calling my insurance company first.

 

Well, going back to where the work was done to get it fixed is fairly obvious, but since you posted this thread and didn't say you were doing that I assumed the "no certificate" thing was causing a problem. My first stop would be the company that did the work, I'd only go to the insurance company if there was a problem.

  #2591870 25-Oct-2020 19:57
Well I definately have a leaking windscreen.
Being not provided with a repair certificate may be a futher issue with repair compliance as a bonded windscreen is a structural component.




