Gordy7: timmmay: Call your insurance company, they'll sort it out for you. You'll have to go back to Novus to have them do it again.

I was planning on turning up to Novus where I had the replacement fitted first thing on Tuesday morning.

Sounds like you are recommending calling my insurance company first.

Well, going back to where the work was done to get it fixed is fairly obvious, but since you posted this thread and didn't say you were doing that I assumed the "no certificate" thing was causing a problem. My first stop would be the company that did the work, I'd only go to the insurance company if there was a problem.