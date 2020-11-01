We are toying with the idea of getting one.



We have two cars, a Premium non plug in hybrid SUV (200kW), and a 2006 corolla hatch with 255000km. We have owned the hatch for 9 years, since 170,000km. Thinking of swapping out the corolla. Probably worth around $3000 - $3500. A bit attached to the corolla. My wife learnt to drive in it, has a 1300kg rated tow bar etc, and it is still going strong. Has dynamat in the doors, and an aftermarket head unit (for Bluetooth & aux in) and speakers (one blew so I replaced them all).



Other than one trip 400km day trip for work where I pretty much just took the corolla to give it a decent run and keep the km's off the SUV, it hasn't been more than about 20km from home in the last two years (since we bough the SUV), so little need for much range.



On the other hand, we only have done 3000km in it over the last two year's in it, so little opportunity for fuel cost (and emissions) savings. (although we could perhaps use it instead of the SUV sometimes). Appeal for upgrade would need to be non-financial.



With the leaf picky on color, red is the favorite at the moment. I prefer LED headlights, don't like base "S" spec. Wife likes pale interior, I like dark. Bose audio & 360 degree camera would be nice, but could give them up. Likewise with side airbags.



8 Bar 2011 leaf's seem to start at $7,500

There is a post mid cycle refresh (Gen 1.2?) 2013 leaf with 65% SOH on trademe for $9k. (I guess this one would need $1000 spent on English language conversions, and a charge cord).



2014 leafs (cura 74% SOH) seem to start at around $12k (I think the "lizard" battery chemistry came out to over this year). With better example (17" wheels, LED headlights, bose audio, around view camera, side airbags, 80%+ SOH running at about $16,500 upwards.





We have owned an i3 Rex before we had a child so are not new to electric vehicles. Wife would love another i3 (they are really nice cars, and she is concerned that the leaf is bigger than the corolla), but starting at $27k (and the 33kWh version at $35k) they are a bit expensive for how little use this car sees. Also I am a little concerned that the door configuration and boot space are not ideal with a child.

We are not budget constrained, but want to keep total cost of ownership low (We brought the corolla for $8750 in 2011 so well under $1000 a year in depreciation on that car).

The leaf with it's passive cooling only battery goes against my personal ethos's to buy durable, long lasting, high quality stuff. But I am quite aware that this is priced in, and fits our use case.



Thoughts?