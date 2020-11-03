I figured something like this could come out someday. And my 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a compatible vehicle.
Link for others: https://comma.ai/
Your 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 is not yet supported by the comma two. However, the comma system is open source and you can manually add support yourself.
Sure, but are you gonna cover the insurance when I balls it up ? :)
Can see all sorts of fun occurring........
XPD^ / DemiseNZ
Blog Free Games Twitter My TradeMe Goodies
Coming Soon - BBS door games - all the classics!
And my 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a compatible vehicle.
you might want to check the fine print
"Compatibility and harness selection based on the US car market"
Just because the brand and model match, cars are not yet global products.... :(
But looks interesting none the less.....
A grand for the gadget, plus $200 for the harness. That'll be US$, so NZ$1800. Plus shipping, say $100. Plus GST. So about $2,200 to your door. Seems like a great price for the kind of technology involved.
Sensors you can I guess glue or clip on (although they're probably going to need to be accurately positioned to be most effective). But I wonder how it controls the steering and throttle/brakes? Surely you aren't expected to build your own steering actuator? Which I expect would require an engineering cert to get a WoF. But otherwise it's only compatible with cars that already have cruise control (including brakes) and some kind of drive-by-wire electronic steering control. Which kind of limits its compatibility to cars that pretty much already have lane assist and adaptive cruise control. Or have I missed something?
Comma is pretty amazing considering the size of their team and what little funding they had starting up.
Been following George Hotz for a while now quite a few years now, hes had a very interesting history in tech right from his teenage years, first person to reverse engineer a ps3 then subsequently get sued by Sony, jailbreaking ios devices.. an advocate for open source and that its your write to do whatever you want with what you own
frankv:
Or have I missed something?
Nah you're pretty much correct, it'll only work with cars that have adaptive cruise control and automatic lane centering, however the list of late entry - mid model cars with these options are growing
There also a decent list of supported cars on their github and even if its not on there, since the project is open source, if you have a car with ACL and ACC its possible to do it yourself which is pretty bloody cool! (but risky)
So if it's compatible with cars that already have the basics, what additional capability is it bring to the party?