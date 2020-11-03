Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)This gadget adds advanced adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping technology to your car
Azzura

452 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279718 3-Nov-2020 13:54
Send private message quote this post

I figured something like this could come out someday. And my 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a compatible vehicle.

Create new topic
Jaxson
7126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2597068 3-Nov-2020 14:02
Send private message quote this post

Link for others: https://comma.ai/ 

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10816 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2597081 3-Nov-2020 14:15
Send private message quote this post

Your 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 is not yet supported by the comma two. However, the comma system is open source and you can manually add support yourself.

 

Sure, but are you gonna cover the insurance when I balls it up ? :)

 

Can see all sorts of fun occurring........

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter      My TradeMe Goodies

 

Pirating in Sea Of Thieves

 

Coming Soon - BBS door games - all the classics!

 

 

 
 
 
 


wellygary
5018 posts

Uber Geek


  #2597083 3-Nov-2020 14:18
Send private message quote this post

And my 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a compatible vehicle.

 

you might want to check the fine print

 

"Compatibility and harness selection based on the US car market"

 

Just because the brand and model match, cars are not yet global products.... :(

 

But looks interesting none the less..... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

frankv
3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2597104 3-Nov-2020 14:49
Send private message quote this post

A grand for the gadget, plus $200 for the harness. That'll be US$, so NZ$1800. Plus shipping, say $100. Plus GST. So about $2,200 to your door. Seems like a great price for the kind of technology involved.

 

Sensors you can I guess glue or clip on (although they're probably going to need to be accurately positioned to be most effective). But I wonder how it controls the steering and throttle/brakes? Surely you aren't expected to build your own steering actuator? Which I expect would require an engineering cert to get a WoF. But otherwise it's only compatible with cars that already have cruise control (including brakes) and some kind of drive-by-wire electronic steering control. Which kind of limits its compatibility to cars that pretty much already have lane assist and adaptive cruise control. Or have I missed something?

 

 

dt

dt
728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2597112 3-Nov-2020 15:05
Send private message quote this post

Comma is pretty amazing considering the size of their team and what little funding they had starting up. 

 

Been following George Hotz for a while now quite a few years now, hes had a very interesting history in tech right from his teenage years, first person to reverse engineer a ps3 then subsequently get sued by Sony, jailbreaking ios devices.. an advocate for open source and that its your write to do whatever you want with what you own

 

 

 

 

dt

dt
728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2597117 3-Nov-2020 15:19
Send private message quote this post

frankv:

 

Or have I missed something?

 

 

 

 

Nah you're pretty much correct, it'll only work with cars that have adaptive cruise control and automatic lane centering, however the list of late entry - mid model cars with these options are growing 

 

There also a decent list of supported cars on their github and even if its not on there, since the project is open source, if you have a car with ACL and ACC its possible to do it yourself which is pretty bloody cool! (but risky) 

Jaxson
7126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2597122 3-Nov-2020 15:22
Send private message quote this post

So if it's compatible with cars that already have the basics, what additional capability is it bring to the party?

Create new topic





News »

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS1621+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.