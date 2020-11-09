JuicyGuava

It is quite a bit wider than the more common thai built ute's (1940mm wide, excl mirrors. For comparison a hilux double cab is 1855mm).

I think the back seat is shorter, but wider than in the likes of the ranger.

Quite a beast in the city. Bonnet and tray lid are about at the same level as the roof of my corolla hatchback. Can see over small SUV's from the drivers seat.

If you get the auto, there is no low range, but the auto is a sweet 8 or 10 speed unit with 1st gear way lower than what would be normal, so there is little need for low range going forwards. I think reverse is a little lower than normal, but not as low as it would be in a ute with low range.

Best on road dynamics in class (Possible excl ranger raptor).

Along with the triton, offers Full time 4x4 (able to be used on road), unlike most of the utes in the class which settle for part time 4x4 which is exclusively for use on low traction surfaces due to a lack of a center diff.

Has been available with both a standard and comfort rear spring pack. I think the comfort is standard these days. Gives a greater tow rating, but at the expensive of max tow-ball down-force (300kg decreases to 140kg). Might want to check which pack is in the one you are looking at.

Will depreciate faster than other brands due to the Euro brand, and small displacement engine. That said, the popular hilux has known DPF issues.