Wife wants me to look at jetskis ... not sure if we can afford one but I think I'll research them things!

The 3 brands i keep seeing are See Doo, Yamaha, Kawasaki ...

I found a brand new yamaha (3 person) from a distant dealer (north of north island vs south of south island) for half the price of the local dealer (10k vs 20-30k) ...

Any advice on these things appreciated!

Many thanks