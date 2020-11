'Double tap' As I refer to it.

Yep, can't make up it's mind in traffic, trying to get to 5th gear as soon as possible. So icky downshifts on the brakes. Likewise heading to a roundabout or braking for a corner, oh, you're slowing down. Let me go into 2nd for you. Accelerate out.. ooooshhhredline lets go up again!

If you quickly bury it, lift, doing so again. It seems to think you are suddenly going up hill or towing a load. So drops down a chunk or 2 and boosts the revs rather than slow step down while maintaining lower rev