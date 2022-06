The weight of the boat is a critical parameter. I think the above posters estimate of 1100kg empty is pritty reasonable. Perhaps 1250kg fueled and loaded.



Would recommend loading it up in typical towing configuration and taking it over a weigh bridge. (Transfer station). Get the nose down force too (get weighbrige reading for the boat hitched from the car, the hitched up (car wheels off bridge).



1250kg isn't too onerous for towing. Had a 2006 Corolla hatch that had a 1300kg rating.



As such you can are best to get a vehicle that will be good for your daily duty, that can also tow.



Without knowing anything about your needs, I would say consider the rav4 hybrid. Good all rounder. Ok power at 160kW. 1500kg tow rating. Reasoniable passenger and cargo space, great fuel economy, AWD, and the mid spec GLX is in your budget brand new.