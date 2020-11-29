Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
M365 won't charge
My M365 has only been used to ride to work and back so about 9 km round trip. It was struggling to do two trips before moving to power save mode. I haven’t used it for about 3 months as I punctured the front tire and after a disaster pinching the tubes when changing them I had to wait for a couple of solid tyres to arrive. Have fitted them but now the battery won’t charge. I watched a couple of YouTube videos and check for faults but still it won’t charge.
I am thinking I might be up for a new battery. Does anyone have a recommendation of someone in Auckland who can replace the battery? I see AliExpress advertise batteries that have longer range, has anyone tried them and is it worth trying.
Any help anyone could give would gratefully appreciated.

Is the charger brick showing a light at all? Both cables on the charger aren't damaged? The charge port on the scooter looks good with no dirt in it? How long have you let it sit plugged in even though it looks like it's doing nothing?

Left the scooter on the charger for 24 hours and now not even enough juice to turn it on. Am going to try the PBTech service department to see if it is the charger or the battery.Luck I am having at the moment, it will be both

