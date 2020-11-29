My M365 has only been used to ride to work and back so about 9 km round trip. It was struggling to do two trips before moving to power save mode. I haven’t used it for about 3 months as I punctured the front tire and after a disaster pinching the tubes when changing them I had to wait for a couple of solid tyres to arrive. Have fitted them but now the battery won’t charge. I watched a couple of YouTube videos and check for faults but still it won’t charge.

I am thinking I might be up for a new battery. Does anyone have a recommendation of someone in Auckland who can replace the battery? I see AliExpress advertise batteries that have longer range, has anyone tried them and is it worth trying.

Any help anyone could give would gratefully appreciated.