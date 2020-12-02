Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) Seeking Honda Jazz (NZ new, 2014-16) owners.
floydbloke

2801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#280198 2-Dec-2020 09:27
I’m keen to hear from anyone who owns, or knows someone who does, a 2014/15/16 NZ new Honda Jazz and has had issues with the entertainment/satnav system.  Particularly interested in how it got resolved, if it did.

 

The long story:

 

Missus drives one of these and in the just over 3 years that we've owned the car we have had to have the entertainment unit replaced about 3 or 4 times, because the touchscreen intermittently, but with increasing frequency over time, stops responding.  It’s going in again this Friday.  (It wouldn’t be too bad if the radio just came on when you start the car but you have to acknowledge their safety notice by tapping OK every time before it will come on.)

 

Always replaced under warranty by the Honda dealer (who we bought the car off) no questions asked, and they have pretty much acknowledged that there are known issues with these units, but I want it fixed properly. I have now requested, in writing, a couple of times for a permanent fix, with the response of bring it in, we’ll replace it, there have been some software updates, screen improvements, blah, blah.

 

The car is nearing the end of its factory warranty, I have little faith that the latest unit will be any better than previous and I’m foreseeing a bit of to-ing and fro-ing with them in the not too distant future.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27719 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614599 2-Dec-2020 10:28
this is an interesting one - so it's been replaced repeatedly while under warranty but the replacement repeatedly fails.

 

i'd say because the original warranty repair is useless you could say the first one never got fixed.

 

can you settle for an aftermarket one, once and for all this time round?

 

doing something repeatedly without success is not considered a solution / fix




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

soolaroo
51 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2614626 2-Dec-2020 11:06
I had one of these in my 2013 Hybrid Jazz. I paid a considerable amount of money for it, as it wasn't standard back then. I hated it. It was replaced three times before I just went out and bought a Pioneer unit with Carplay. The software was so buggy - the GPS time would change to daylight savings 6 weeks early, and if I went to the manual time, it would lose 5 minutes a week. The maps were awful, and they wanted hundreds of dollars to update them (and if you didn't update them, you had warning messages you had to click through every time you went into maps). I love my Pioneer stereo and Carplay works really well!

 

Susanna

floydbloke

2801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2614737 2-Dec-2020 13:22
Batman:

 

1 this is an interesting one - so it's been replaced repeatedly while under warranty but the replacement repeatedly fails.

 

2 i'd say because the original warranty repair is useless you could say the first one never got fixed.

 

3 can you settle for an aftermarket one, once and for all this time round?

 

doing something repeatedly without success is not considered a solution / fix

 

 

 

 

     

  1. Correct, fails with the same symptoms
  2. Agreed, that's what I'll be saying if they start claiming it is out of warranty come next year
  3. I'd love one, but it must support the reversing camera and the steering wheel controls (not too concerned about the SatNav to be honest). I want them to pay for it, but I would actually be prepared to put some money towards it if it fixes it once and for all. I have briefly mentioned this option verbally but they insist on replacing with same
  4. Agreed, it's the definition of insanity

 

 




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 



MikeB4
17047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2614745 2-Dec-2020 13:25
This is interesting as I am currently looking at a Honda Jazz Hybrid as a stand-in while our Rav gets rebuilt. After that as a car for me to use.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27719 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614782 2-Dec-2020 14:24
floydbloke:

 

Batman:

 

1 this is an interesting one - so it's been replaced repeatedly while under warranty but the replacement repeatedly fails.

 

2 i'd say because the original warranty repair is useless you could say the first one never got fixed.

 

3 can you settle for an aftermarket one, once and for all this time round?

 

doing something repeatedly without success is not considered a solution / fix

 

 

 

 

     

  1. Correct, fails with the same symptoms
  2. Agreed, that's what I'll be saying if they start claiming it is out of warranty come next year
  3. I'd love one, but it must support the reversing camera and the steering wheel controls (not too concerned about the SatNav to be honest). I want them to pay for it, but I would actually be prepared to put some money towards it if it fixes it once and for all. I have briefly mentioned this option verbally but they insist on replacing with same
  4. Agreed, it's the definition of insanity

 

 

 

 

give them an option of that vs if you have an invoice showing how much you paid for the optional extra that is useless, maybe just offer to settle in $$$ with a refund of that portion and move on, stating 1 2 and 4




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Disinfo
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2816941 22-Nov-2021 10:07
Sorry to reopen a year old thread but I'm interested in whether OPs issue was satisfactorily resolved.

 

My mum has a 2016 Jazz with what sounds like the same issue, totally unresponsive touch screen that stays on the safety notice permanently. Car is out of warranty but apparently the problem has been intermittently happening for at least a year now (mum's fault for not taking it in sooner I guess but I'd have expected better from a modern car, especially one that has done less than 50,000km)

 

BTW my mum has figured out that if you still have a phone paired receiving (but not answering) an incoming call will make the radio play so she's having my dad call her every time she uses the car. Unfortunately it doesn't dismiss the message so changing station or volume is not possible even with the steering wheel controls but at least it downs out the buzzy little engine and makes the car less annoying to drive.

RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817689 23-Nov-2021 12:45
For Japanese Honda Hybrid Fit GP5/6 / Grace / Vezel I do dash (aka Instrument cluster, speedo) conversions to English.
Never heard of touch screen issues in those models from my clients.

My friend has NZ new Jazz (circa 2017 model) for 3 years . He never had touch screen issues in his one.

As for touch screen issues in general - saw few failures in Nissan Leaf, Toyota Aqua and Mazda Axela.
Issues like no response to touch, or self-selection of menus, or partial screen touch no response (which can not be fixed by screen calibration, All those 3 are manufactured by different companies.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 



evilonenz
/dev/urandom
218 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817784 23-Nov-2021 14:28
I had a 2015 Jazz as a work vehicle in my previous role, had the entertainment/satnav system replaced 6 times within the 3 year lease, and each and every time it would begin to have the same issues you describe after approximately 6 months of use, given we had 8-10 cars though them, we did throw some weight behind getting it sorted once and for-all, which never came to anything.

 

Unfortunately I just think the units are incredibly unreliable, I did note the 2018+ models had a newer style of unit that didn't appear to have the same issues.

floydbloke

2801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2819157 25-Nov-2021 13:04
Disinfo:

 

Sorry to reopen a year old thread but I'm interested in whether OPs issue was satisfactorily resolved.

 

My mum has a 2016 Jazz with what sounds like the same issue, totally unresponsive touch screen that stays on the safety notice permanently. Car is out of warranty but apparently the problem has been intermittently happening for at least a year now (mum's fault for not taking it in sooner I guess but I'd have expected better from a modern car, especially one that has done less than 50,000km)

 

....

 

 

@Disinfo  I'm going to cautiously say yes.  It has been working OK for nearly a year now.  

 

I think these Jazzs came with a 5-year warranty so your mum's will only just be out.  I'd urge her to ring the dealer and get them to fix it.

 

 

 

The last email I got from them before it got replaced last December included

 

Honda service manager: There has been more software updates become available, a modulator is now being fitted into these units when we send for repair.

 

A updated better quality screen is also being fitted, the modulator stops interference from the cars electrical system and makes them more stable.

  A reasonable acknowledgement that there were known issues so your mum has got good grounds for a replacement at no cost to her.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Disinfo
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2819201 25-Nov-2021 14:58
Thanks for the updates, definitely seems like a flawed design that Honda needs to take responsibility for.

 

Really even when it was working the infotainment screen was easily the worst part of the car (slow to start up, laggy, useless nav, clock wouldn't keep time etc)

