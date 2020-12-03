Was watching a YouTube video the other night regarding someone wrapping a young girl's Mitsi EVO that she races/drifts. She has her own YT channel so I went for a look, and she had a video regarding her search to purchase a car for her mother - something small and cheap, etc. She so jumps on some site and pulls up a listing for a 2008 Toyota Prius - asking price, $6000USD.
Mileage: 140 000 Miles
If I've done my math correctly (ie: used Google), that's 220 000 KM.
Her comments throughout the video were along the lines of "oh wow, that's such good mileage"
Is 220000 KM a good mileage these days?
Myself, I'd consider it reasonably high and wouldn't touch the car - especially a Prius - at no point did she query the battery status.
I prefer to look around the 120000KM mark when hunting for a budget 2nd hand car.
Did she buy it ?
No - even tho the current owner was not aware of any accident damage, turns out it had been in a major accident before his ownership and repaired (seeing the photos, it would've been an outright write off over here, but appears the US likes having "repaired" bombs on the road.)