Yip. Different markets have different expectations.

For starters, a gen2 prius is classified as a compact car, and is something that small car buyers might shop for. here if somebody mentioned a small car I would be thinking prius C (aqua) size. In places like the Philippines, even smaller cars are available (i.e. toyota wigo at 3.7m long)

In NZ 14,000km a year is regularly quoted as the average distance traveled per (light) vehicle in a year. Not sure of the source.

Apparently USA average milage per person (driver?) is the highest in the world at around 13,500Miles, and Wyoming is the highest state at 21,000miles.

The USA is a pretty big place geographically (coast to coast return is well over 5000miles), and has a lot of cities where the urban form is built around long distance car commuting. Also they have land borders.

In comparison to NZ long distance car travel is pritty easy. My impression is that cars tend to be newer, larger, more powerful and ride on softer suspension than in NZ. Fuel is substantially cheaper. Roads (as a general statement) tend to be less windy, flatter etc. Major cities are linked by multi-lane moterway style roads, so you don't get stuck behind slow vehicle for extended periods like in NZ. Going between LA and Vegas traffic was flowing at about 130km/h. Eat up that distance quite a bit faster than NZ at that speed. Should also note that new cars, and rental cars are fairly cheap too.

NZ has roughly 33% of its population living in Auckland, and 50% of it's population in the Auckland / Hamilton / Tauranga triangle, and cities like whangerai, taupo and rotorua aren't that far away from the triangle. As such for more than half of NZ's population there isn't a pressing need to travel more than 4 hours by road (of course if you want to hit up the surf break in north land, or the ski slopes at whakapa you are welcome to, but those places are still under 350 km). For comparison LA to mammoth is about 500km.

Also with a decent chunk of NZ's population living within 1.5 hours of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queens town, traveling by air regionally a realistic alternative or better option than driving for many regional trips. Furthermore, the presence of the cook straight and the cost (and inconvenience of a booked time) means that many north to south island trips are more logical by flying and renting a car than driving (really need a 3 week+ stay, cargo that can't fly, or specialized vehicle that can't be cheaply rented to justify taking the ferry).

Also our urban form, generally doesn't encourage long distance car commuting as much as in the USA. In Auckland / wellington congestion makes it kind crippling, and other cities are farily small diameter. Add in much higher fuel costs too, and that our flasher suburbs are often closer to the CBD, where in the USA nicer areas are often far away.

I also get the impression that a greater portion of New Zealanders (in non covid-19 times) holiday overseas by air. Over the last few years I have spent 5-8 weeks a year overseas. Means our cars get 10-15% less mileage than they would if we just stayed home, and even more than that if we holidayed by road. Not really a surprise that we drive less.

Regarding the Prius, I wouldn't consider 20,000km a year to be either low or high mileage. Should also note that the gen2 prius is regarded by many as the ultimate high mileage taxi choice, so I wouldn't be too worried about the battery pack either.