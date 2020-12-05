Yes they do decay their ability to hold a charge over time and sometimes they will short out which means that the battery blocks will become unbalanced (they produce different voltages). From what I have read the management system checks for the unbalanced battery and can lock them out which will affect the ability to start so this seems to be more serious as the car is probably un-drivable.

I had a look at a 2004 Prius that had done just under 400km on the original batteries which was still going. I used a program called torque Pro for android which costs about $6 and a ODBII interface from jaycar to look at the condition of the batteries. To check the batteries under load you put the air conditioning on full cooling and see if the battery blocks were all performing equally. In this this case they were about 0.4 volts between the highest and lowest which was great. The same difference happened when I drove it hard and regen hard.

unfortunately though, the batteries seems to go flat quickly when the car isn’t driven for a few days. There seems to be a rule of thumb that the battery needs to be able to hold 70% of its original charge to be classified as good but I haven’t done any discharge testing.

To answer your question, yes the car fuel consumption does go up when the batteries are not optimal. For this car, the fuel consumption was about 4.2l/100km driving around town when it was new and it is now about 4.7l/100km. So not a big difference and still well under what I see other mid size cars doing, particularly for its age.

For comparison, on a cold heavy rain day is when it would be at its worst, it would consume is 5.2l/100km when it was new so again 4.7 isn’t outside the realm of normal.



So while the batteries are considered to be bad, the car still goes well with an acceptable fuel consumption so I suggest that while you need to be aware of the battery condition and that they are expensive to replace don’t be afraid of considering buying old EVs. Checking the car out with Torque Pro (you need the paid version to see the individual battery blocks) is a good investment.