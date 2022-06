Hi All

a bit off topic here, just want to know, if i want to sell the car to those car disposal places, what procedures do I have to do?

Do I still have to do those MR13 at the VTNZ?

or do I just fill up this form online https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/transactions/NoticeOfDisposal/entry will do?

can some one please advice

thank you

Jacky