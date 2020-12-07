Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) Who is in charge of the car
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15455 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280298 7-Dec-2020 13:41
I think issues like this may have come up before, but I don't recall exactly. 

 

According to this article, a car driven by a nine year-old was stopped by police. The child's father, who was drunk, was also in the car. I am not a lawyer, and I sometimes miss the one who is, but this incident raises some interesting questions.

 

If the father is not driving, is he in charge of the vehicle? Can he be prosecuted for driving under the influence even though he was not driving? Or would he be liable for prosecution on a different charge, like endangering a minor, or being a lousy role model?

 

If the child is nine, I think that is below the age of criminal liability, so the child can't be charged. Is that correct? Is it conceivable that both could get off because no crime can be found to cover the situation? What does the law say about this?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

tdgeek
26282 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617570 7-Dec-2020 14:42
Good point. IANAL  (Company and Partnership Law doesn't count ) Id be of the "opinion" that the father is negligent. Allowing a child to drive a car,, and at that, with no supervision, child endangerment, danger to other citizens etc.

 

Surely.

sittingduckz
674 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2617572 7-Dec-2020 14:44
I'm no lawyer, but pretty sure this will be covered. Him being the licenced driver puts him in charge of the vehicle at the very least. Also the charge of parenting like a *&(^%)(*&^^%^%* added to that. Possibly some extra charges as well to be sure.




I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27739 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617576 7-Dec-2020 14:48
I'm not sure who's in charge but it's very sad




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



tdgeek
26282 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617579 7-Dec-2020 14:50
wellygary
6634 posts

Uber Geek


  #2617581 7-Dec-2020 14:51
In another case of underaged driving, A parent (not in the car) was charged with "aiding and abetting an unlicensed driver".... So  I would image being in the car is  likely to increase the chances of a prosecution.

 

Aiding and abetting a Crime has the same penalty ask the actual offence,

 

"Waikato police have caught a 14-year-old driver after she did the school run with her younger siblings in the car.The discovery comes just three weeks after a 13-year-old boy was found behind the wheel, travelling at 140kmh.

 

Senior Sergeant Tim Anderson said the latest case involved a 14-year-old girl, who drove up to a joint Police/ACC child restraint checkpoint. "It appears she had just dropped her younger siblings off for her mother. The child has now been referred to Youth Aid while the mother is facing a charge of aiding and abetting an unlicensed driver to drive."

 

http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/2292870/Underage-driver-takes-children-to-school

 

 

tdgeek
26282 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617582 7-Dec-2020 14:52
tdgeek
26282 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617584 7-Dec-2020 14:53
And the danger/safety factor is off the scale re the 9yo. Unreal



sittingduckz
674 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2617585 7-Dec-2020 14:55
Yes, but i'm fully licensed so I would be 'in charge'... depends what car you drive too :)




I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.

Lias
4863 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617809 7-Dec-2020 20:46
Not exactly parent of the year but at least he's teaching the kid not to drink and drive.....




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Geektastic
16696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617864 8-Dec-2020 00:15
Mummy, why do so many drivers die on New Zealand roads?

Well, darling....





Handle9
7601 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617872 8-Dec-2020 05:24
So if you get in a car with unlicensed driver you are liable for their actions? Which law applies here?

 

Endangering a child and being an accessory to a crime sure.

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2617882 8-Dec-2020 07:31
How does anyone on here know the parent was licenced? The reports are very sparse indeed. With virtually no information so far, it’s pretty difficult to speculate as to the charges.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15455 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2617904 8-Dec-2020 08:45
Assume the parent is licensed and go from there.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

BlueShift
1632 posts

Uber Geek


  #2619483 10-Dec-2020 14:24
Apparently the answer is: a slap on the wrist for daddy.

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/drunk-dad-who-made-son-9-drive-him-to-liquor-store-wont-be-charged/KUREZDQU2AAP7CQ7VRF6HTUUEI/

Geektastic
16696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619756 10-Dec-2020 21:42
Quite astonishing.

Does anyone in a position of responsibility in NZ know what the word punishment actually means?





