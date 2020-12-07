Geektastic

Quite amazing.
https://i.stuff.co.nz/travel/news/300176673/faroe-islands-set-to-open-undersea-tunnel-network-with-roundabout
Amazing stuff, good on them.
We would struggle to agree on building a tunnel under the Auckland Harbour.
Did you see the $17 each way toll and that is with a yearly subscription?
They do look incredible but we have absolutely no need for something like that in NZ
We absolutely need tunnels.
This 11km Danish tunnel cost $166 million USD. Going under water too, which might have more complex considerations.
I saw an estimate to build an 8km road tunnel under the Kaimais would cost $1.4 billion USD (the existing kaimai rail tunnel cost $43 million to build in 1978).
The issue for NZ, is why it costs so much more to build tunnels here than anywhere else!
I disagree.
We need these everywhere!
Roundabouts, traffic lights, housing and businesses - a whole underground society of light-hating vampires.
Awesome
Earthquakes
And? If someone built that tunnel to the south island and the toll was a mere $17, it would be cheap at twice the price.
Japan has tunnels....