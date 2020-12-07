Geektastic

blackjack17: Technofreak: Amazing stuff, good on them. We would struggle to agree on building a tunnel under the Auckland Harbour. Did you see the $17 each way toll and that is with a yearly subscription? They do look incredible but we have absolutely no need for something like that in NZ

We absolutely need tunnels.

This 11km Danish tunnel cost $166 million USD. Going under water too, which might have more complex considerations.

I saw an estimate to build an 8km road tunnel under the Kaimais would cost $1.4 billion USD (the existing kaimai rail tunnel cost $43 million to build in 1978).

The issue for NZ, is why it costs so much more to build tunnels here than anywhere else!