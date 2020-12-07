Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Amazing undersea tunnels in Faroe Isles.
#280305 7-Dec-2020 16:06
Quite amazing.

https://i.stuff.co.nz/travel/news/300176673/faroe-islands-set-to-open-undersea-tunnel-network-with-roundabout





  #2619761 10-Dec-2020 21:49
Amazing stuff, good on them.

 

We would struggle to agree on building a tunnel under the Auckland Harbour.




  #2619801 11-Dec-2020 07:11
Technofreak:

 

Amazing stuff, good on them.

 

We would struggle to agree on building a tunnel under the Auckland Harbour.

 

 

Did you see the $17 each way toll and that is with a yearly subscription?

 

They do look incredible but we have absolutely no need for something like that in NZ




  #2619845 11-Dec-2020 08:51
blackjack17:

 

Technofreak:

 

Amazing stuff, good on them.

 

We would struggle to agree on building a tunnel under the Auckland Harbour.

 

 

Did you see the $17 each way toll and that is with a yearly subscription?

 

They do look incredible but we have absolutely no need for something like that in NZ

 

 

We absolutely need tunnels. 

 

This 11km Danish tunnel cost $166 million USD. Going under water too, which might have more complex considerations. 

 

I saw an estimate to build an 8km road tunnel under the Kaimais would cost $1.4 billion USD (the existing kaimai rail tunnel cost $43 million to build in 1978). 

 

The issue for NZ,  is why it costs so much more to build tunnels here than anywhere else!

 

 



  #2619869 11-Dec-2020 09:44
blackjack17:

 

They do look incredible but we have absolutely no need for something like that in NZ

 

 

I disagree. 

 

 

 

We need these everywhere! 

 

Roundabouts, traffic lights, housing and businesses - a whole underground society of light-hating vampires. 

 

Awesome

 

 




  #2619954 11-Dec-2020 10:29
surfisup1000:

 

 

 

We absolutely need tunnels. 

 

This 11km Danish tunnel cost $166 million USD. Going under water too, which might have more complex considerations. 

 

I saw an estimate to build an 8km road tunnel under the Kaimais would cost $1.4 billion USD (the existing kaimai rail tunnel cost $43 million to build in 1978). 

 

The issue for NZ,  is why it costs so much more to build tunnels here than anywhere else!

 

 

 

 

Earthquakes




  #2620216 11-Dec-2020 17:20
blackjack17:

 

Technofreak:

 

Amazing stuff, good on them.

 

We would struggle to agree on building a tunnel under the Auckland Harbour.

 

 

Did you see the $17 each way toll and that is with a yearly subscription?

 

They do look incredible but we have absolutely no need for something like that in NZ

 

 

 

 

And? If someone built that tunnel to the south island and the toll was a mere $17, it would be cheap at twice the price.





  #2620217 11-Dec-2020 17:21
blackjack17:

 

surfisup1000:

 

 

 

We absolutely need tunnels. 

 

This 11km Danish tunnel cost $166 million USD. Going under water too, which might have more complex considerations. 

 

I saw an estimate to build an 8km road tunnel under the Kaimais would cost $1.4 billion USD (the existing kaimai rail tunnel cost $43 million to build in 1978). 

 

The issue for NZ,  is why it costs so much more to build tunnels here than anywhere else!

 

 

 

 

Earthquakes

 

 

 

 

Japan has tunnels....







  #2620243 11-Dec-2020 17:52
... because they’re dumb

https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2012/1205/Japan-tunnel-collapse-ignites-debate-about-infrastructure-spending




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

