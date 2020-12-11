Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Manawatu Gorge replacement
#280383 11-Dec-2020 14:04
Press release:

 

 

Transport Minister Michael Wood broke ground for Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway - the new road that will replace the former SH3 route through the Manawatū Gorge today.        

 

Michael Wood was joined by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Woodville to mark the occasion along with Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis, local MPs Tangi Utikere and Kieran McAnulty, iwi and community leaders.

 

Michael Wood said the project is a great example of the Government’s focus on accelerating the economic recovery.                   

 

“This project is creating hundreds of jobs and has a target to employ 60 per cent locals on the project, which will help upskill the region’s workforce.

 

“The new road will reconnect Manawatū, Tararua, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, helping freight move quicker and assisting the region’s economic growth.

 

“Safety is our top transport priority and the new highway will be built to the latest safety standards. There will be a central median barrier along the highway, 1.5m wide shoulders, and slow vehicle lanes to allow people to pass heavy trucks safely.

 

“We’re also building back better and the highway will include a safe separated path which will link up to other local pathways, supporting cycle tourism in the region.

 

“The project team is working to protect the environment as much as possible. They will plant 46ha of native forest, protect and enhance 48ha of existing forest, undertake pest control in 300ha of forest reserve and rehabilitate 28km of streams through planting 110ha of plants around waterways. Around two million plants are expected to be planted.

 

“I want to acknowledge the strong partnership between the project Alliance, Waka Kotahi and local iwi which is setting a great example for our upcoming major infrastructure projects,” Michael Wood said.

 

Te Ahu a Turanga will be 11.5km of new highway between Ashhurst and Woodville, with six bridges and structures, and a shared path for walkers and cyclists.

 

Enabling works on the $620 million project are underway, with main construction beginning early next month. The highway is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

 




  #2620135 11-Dec-2020 14:22
This is great news can’t wait for the new road ,

  #2620142 11-Dec-2020 14:34
About time. And what a lot of BS about the 'focus on accelerating the economic recovery'. It's an important road link and it should have been well on the way to being completed by now. 

 

Do you know if it's going to be 4 lanes the whole way? It definitely should be - needs to be done once and done right, not like most projects these days that seem to ignore the fact that population is going to increase. Will cost far more to add lanes later on. 

 

 

 

Edit - the latest flythrough renders do appear to be 4 lanes, hallelujah!

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFA-KKEyty4&t=10s&ab_channel=WakaKotahiNZTransportAgency

 

 

 

 

  #2620143 11-Dec-2020 14:39
Thank goodness it's finally underway. Driving over the Pahiatua track/Saddle road is always dicy with the number of heavy vehicles and nutters driving them on a daily basis. This will also be a great stimulis for the local economy. The Ashhurst tavern is going to be rocking for the next few years!







  #2620146 11-Dec-2020 14:41
Video embedded:

 




  #2620147 11-Dec-2020 14:49
wratterus:

 

Do you know if it's going to be 4 lanes the whole way? It definitely should be - needs to be done once and done right, not like most projects these days that seem to ignore the fact that population is going to increase. Will cost far more to add lanes later on. 

 

 

 

Edit - the latest flythrough renders do appear to be 4 lanes, hallelujah!

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFA-KKEyty4&t=10s&ab_channel=WakaKotahiNZTransportAgency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The highway will be 11.5km with two lanes each way, and a drive time of about 13 minutes for general motorists and 18 minutes for freight (Woodville to Stoney Creek Road).

 

It's amazing how long it takes to get roads built in NZ compared to the rest of the world.

  #2620151 11-Dec-2020 14:57
wratterus:

 

About time. And what a lot of BS about the 'focus on accelerating the economic recovery'. It's an important road link and it should have been well on the way to being completed by now. 

 

Do you know if it's going to be 4 lanes the whole way? It definitely should be - needs to be done once and done right, not like most projects these days that seem to ignore the fact that population is going to increase. Will cost far more to add lanes later on. 

 

Edit - the latest flythrough renders do appear to be 4 lanes, hallelujah!

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFA-KKEyty4&t=10s&ab_channel=WakaKotahiNZTransportAgency

 

 

Yip, they tried to scale it back to a 1+1 crawler lane in each direction, but eventually saw sense and progressed it as a 4 lane route.

 

Once O2NL is completed, the obvious next step would be to look to close the 50km gap between the two,

 

But there are plenty of options how this could happen,

 

Either by progressively upgrading SH57 to the east, or by linking into the Palmerston Ring Road project to the West which would allow for a future spur on SH3 to Sanson to re-join SH1

  #2620164 11-Dec-2020 15:35
From the press release above

 

"and slow vehicle lanes to allow people to pass heavy trucks safely."

 

that doesn't sound like 2 lanes either side for the entire road.

 

 



  #2620166 11-Dec-2020 15:38
Bravo2020:

 

...

 

It's amazing how long it takes to get roads built in NZ compared to the rest of the world.

 

 

Yep.  A challenging geography and the RMA.

 

When the Kapiti Expressway was being built it was the biggest landscaping project in the southern hemisphere.  For every hectare of wetlands destroyed five hectares of new wetlands had to be developed.

 

Cultural considerations are also very timeconsuming.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

  #2620167 11-Dec-2020 15:41
cshwone:

 

From the press release above
"and slow vehicle lanes to allow people to pass heavy trucks safely."
that doesn't sound like 2 lanes either side for the entire road.

 

From the Project page,

 


https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/
"The highway will be 11.5km with two lanes each way, and a drive time of about 13 minutes for general motorists and 18 minutes for freight (Woodville to Stoney Creek Road)."

  #2620192 11-Dec-2020 16:01
wellygary:

cshwone:


From the press release above
"and slow vehicle lanes to allow people to pass heavy trucks safely."
that doesn't sound like 2 lanes either side for the entire road.


From the Project page,



https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/
"The highway will be 11.5km with two lanes each way, and a drive time of about 13 minutes for general motorists and 18 minutes for freight (Woodville to Stoney Creek Road)."



A slow vehicle lane is still a lane

  #2620218 11-Dec-2020 17:24
floydbloke:

 

Cultural considerations are also very timeconsuming.

 

 

And should be completely irrelevant in the 21st century when talking about the economic development of a nation. Talk about unecessary handbrakes on success.

 

 





  #2620256 11-Dec-2020 18:45
Geektastic:

floydbloke:


Cultural considerations are also very timeconsuming.



And should be completely irrelevant in the 21st century when talking about the economic development of a nation. Talk about unecessary handbrakes on success.


 



Fortunately archaic attitudes are irrelevant in the 21st century.

  #2620356 11-Dec-2020 23:44
The amount of time it took them to start on this key piece of roading infrastructure was pretty appalling imo. It was only a matter of time before the road failed as it was meeting a replacement for many years. Another example of NZ being an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff country

  #2620377 12-Dec-2020 08:10
More roads, better roads, bigger roads, vroom vroom, they paved paradise and put up a parking lot! Now, where did I leave that tree? Oh, right, in the tree museum!

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

  #2620387 12-Dec-2020 08:51
Call me old fashioned, call me out of touch, but I think 5.4 million for every 100 metres is pretty ridiculous.




