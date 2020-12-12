I'm in the process of swapping my 2001 Pajero for a 2016(ish) Highlander Limited from the local Toyota dealer here in Blenheim, and I am wondering what sort of deal I can get if anything? My Paj is a (tiny) bit beat-up, and rather than a part-exchange, they tell me they will off it to another dealer who deals with older vehicles, and pass on what they pay to me, so that kind of removes them sweetening the deal by upping what they give me for the Paj. So are Toyota dealer ticket prices negotiable, or is 'the price is the price' (as I think I remember from Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels said to Nick the Greek)?