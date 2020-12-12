Toyota's No negotiation policy only applies to new cars, so you are welcome to negotiate regarding used cars.



With regards to the trade in, dealers typically will offer you 60-80% of what they think they can sell the trade in car for (less if it is something very cheap). If you have the time and will to sell privately, This should net you a substantially more money. Dealers pick up obligations from the CGA that you don't have to carry, and often the vehicles won't fit their yard's focus, so sometimes they just sent them to wholesale auction's.

With regard's to the new car, do a quick trade me search for comparable vehicles. 2016 highlander limited's seem to range from $34k to $44k depending on mileage and condition. Dealers are more likely to discount a vehicle that has been priced above the market.

With regards to the current shape highlander in general, had a low spec one around this age as a rental vehicle. Pretty much perfect for what we used it for, which was long distance touring around the south island. Spacious, comfortable, refined, smooth, powerful, used 91RON etc. Downsides were that it is kinda big to park, and it was very thirsty in urban running (but acceptable on the open road). As with most vehicles in this class, cant fit adults in the 3rd row, and not much luggage space with the third row in use. I thought it could have done with a bigger fuel tank.



Note that the highlander got a mid cycle refresh in late 2016. Other than an exterior facelift, the transmission was changed from a 6 to 8 speed unit, and there were significant engine changes, boosting power from 201kW to 218kW, and improving economy at the same time, Note that the engine changed to direct injection type, which gives some more complexity and diesel like characteristics. The post refresh Limiters start at $42k, so that is something to consider if you were allerady shopping in that ballpark cost. Spouse to save 1.1L/100km, so some of the higher purchase price would be clawed back in fuel savings over your ownership.

Note that a new shape highlander has already been launched in other markets, and is coming to NZ in early 2021. It is coming exclusively as a cira 180kW 4 cylinder hybrid. Not sure what impact this will have on cira 2016 pricing. They may remain sought after due to the 200+kW V6 being discontinued, or there could be a lot turn up on the market as people and fleets upgrade to the more economical hybrid and new body shape.

In general both the new and used car markets in NZ are in an unusual state:

Covid-19 related production delays have meant less new cars are available & in stock than is typical.

Lack of international tourists has lead to rental car companies like jucy going bust, other have been downsizing their fleets by selling their older vehicles, or not doing their typical pre-summer procurement of new cars (typically rental companies have their new cars delivered in say november, and dispose of cars in feb/march, meaning they have one years turnover extra vehicles on hand for the summer peak. The highlander is a popular rental vehicle, but not the "Limited" Trim you are after.

Lack of access to overseas holidays mean cashed up money to spend on NZ based Cars, Caravans, Boats, campervans, toys etc.

Various shipping issues, caused by container shortages (due to being unable to be devanned due to covid lock-downs months ago), less air freight capacity, trying to catch up with covid delays, port issues etc means a lot of stuff is getting delayed in landing in NZ.

Prices of used cars in japan auctions have risen.

Fuel prices are especially low, meaning that larger vehicle purchases are easier to justify.

Desire to minimize close personal contact means people would have brought commuter cars to avoid public transport.

Drama's with air travel mean more people holidaying / traveling by road - not refunding airline canceled flights, lesser flight availability, air crew from international flights allowed to fly domestically without isolation etc.

All of the above has combined to meaning that many dealerships have less stock on hand than usual. In some cases if dealerships sell stock they know they won't be able to replace it quickly or at a reasonable cost. As such many dealers will choose not to discount to protect their margins.

NZ article:

https://www.stuff.co.nz/taranaki-daily-news/300159752/dealerships-struggle-to-keep-up-as-covid-accelerates-vehicle-sales

Aussie article:

https://www.caradvice.com.au/875466/used-car-prices-australia/

As others have said, now is probiably a great time to sell your Pajero. It's a well regarded tow wagon / lifestyle vehicle that would be desirable in the current market.