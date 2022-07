kingdragonfly

operate the device in a careful and considerate manner

operate the device at a speed that does not put other footpath users at risk

give way to both pedestrians and drivers of mobility devices.

On the road, e-scooters must be operated as near as practicable to the edge of the roadway.

"An electric scooter is designed in the style of a traditional push scooter, with a footboard, two or three wheels, a long steering handle and an electric auxiliary propulsion motor. In order to meet the requirements for a low-powered vehicle, the wheels must not exceed 355mm and the motor must have a maximum power output not exceeding 300W.Please note: the maximum possible wattage stated of the electric motor is not necessarily the same as the maximum power output of the e-scooter.A theoretical upper limit to the maximum power output can be determined by multiplying the battery voltage by the controller’s maximum amperage output and the motors peak efficiency. For example, a 600W motor with a peak efficiency of 90% and a 12V battery with a controller that has a maximum output of 21amps creates a maximum controller power output of 252W. Also considering the motor efficiency the maximum power output is 227W, even though the motor alone has a potential output of 600W.The maximum power output of electric motors, and the systems controlling them, is complex and can often be lower than the maximum rating of any of the systems physical components. The best way to determine a scooters maximum power output is to rely on the manufacturers stated power output or, if you have the facilities available, physically test the system on a dynamometer.E-scooters can be used on the footpath or the road – except in designated cycle lanes that are part of the road (which were designed for the sole use of cyclists).On the footpath the user must:to be worn when using an e-scooter, but is recommended."