kingdragonfly

The over 300W scooters are not illegal to sell, but are illegal to use on footpaths and roads (unless you road register it as a moped / motorbike which requires things like mirrors, horn etc.).

This issue has existed with overamped e-bikes well before the scooter exemption was put in place. Reality is that the beat police don't have access to dyno's to pull over and check people's e-scooters are under the required 300W.



Currently it seems that one can get away with riding a very high powered e-scooter without getting questioned by the police.





I think the laws in this area need to be re-done. It is currently a mess.



Legal to use on roads:

300W e-bike (allowed on roads and in bike lanes, but not footpaths)

300W kick style scooter (allowed on footpaths and roads, but not bike lanes)

1.5KW yike bike

illegal to use on roads / footpaths:

300W seated style scooter

Segway

Mono-wheels

Balance boards

Powered skateboards.

We need some kind of all capturing law for relativity low powered personal transport. Current system of creating adhoc exemptions is not creating a good outcome. Perhaps get rid of the power limit and get a speed limit say 30km/h on road and 15km/h on footpaths for all electrically powered or assisted personally vehicles.