kingdragonfly

If you want to see a lot of illegal 2 wheel folding scooters on sale on TradeMe, search for the following
"scooter folding electric"
The limit for these is supposed to be 300 watts, unless you are using it on private property (a farm or offroad)
One of these was 2000 watts, like the one shown for sale in NZ.
You'll see language like "excellent for commuting" without any indication you can't take it out on any public property, like a sidewalk or street.
Some vendors are clever enough to say "check your local laws" or "offroad", but many don't give any indication at all.
Generally once you get past $2,000 for a 2 wheel folding scooter, it's illegal to use last mile sidewalk cruising.
While we're on the subject, we really need helmet laws around using these. We all pay in ACC levies for idiots who hurt themselves on these.