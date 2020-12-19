lost247: Just wondering if anyone has bought a car though M.I.K Auto in Auckland there reviews on google are not that great thank you

I found the car you're interested in on Trademe. 91,000kms is an extraordinarily high mileage for a 2 year old car - especially one that has likely spent some months parked up in an Aussie insurance/disposal yard, time on a freighter, then further time in NZ being assessed, repaired & complied. Do you really want a near new car that will have over 100,000kms on it within a few months of purchase?

The high mileage and history makes the $32k asking price not look that great anymore - in my opinion. For a loose comparison, there are currently 91 i30N's for sale on carsales.com.au and the highest mileage example on there is 71,000km and they want AUD$38k for it - and that's not even the cheapest on offer. Add 20,000kms to that example and it would likely drop to AUD$33k (NZ$35k) or maybe even lower. Account for the statutory write-off status and all of a sudden you're really only getting a couple of grand discount off the price of a pristine model with dealer back-up and no adverse history - which to me is not enough for a vehicle with a permanent blemish on its record.

To give you another example, AUD$37k (NZ$39,500) would get you an unblemished 2018 model with just 57,000 on the clock - 37% less use.

Yes I know there is a slight currency difference (NZ$1 buys AUD$0.93) and market conditions are likely not the same either, but the demonstration is that I don't think they are offering enough of a discount off market value to offset the stigma of the history.

Sorry I can't comment on this specific dealer, but as a general rule second hand car dealers not affiliated with the manufacturer generally aren't known for their integrity and after sales support. Again, with this car here, if anything goes wrong you will be on your own - Hyundai NZ won't do anything to help unless you show them the money first, and those 3rd party 'warranties' are nothing more than expensive sexed up insurance policies with a generous excess in their favour for each individual problem, and a raft of exclusions for the most common (and also the most expensive) bits that go wrong.

I'm not saying it's a bad car - to the contrary, my wife has a Hyundai Accent and she's had over 60,000kms of cheap trouble free motoring and I'd buy another Hyundai in a heartbeat (especially an i30N if I could justify it!!). But I do think they are possibly asking too much for this one when all factors are taken into account. You could always go in there with a cheeky offer? It has been on Trademe for over a month so could be worth a try as they will be keen to shift it. At $28/29k it's probably not a bad deal. If they say no, there's always another deal (and ship full of damaged Aussie imports) just over the horizon....