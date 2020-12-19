Hi there first time poster
I'm looking at this car on trademe Hyundai i30n
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/hyundai/listing/2814856335?bof=r1rcP4AO
Just wondering if anyone has had any experience with recompiled repaired cars imported from Australia.
I have emailed the seller and they sent me pictures of the damage. I was just hail damage. I was told there was no water damage.
can has been fully repaired and checked and passed by aa inception
Just wondering what you guys think about this
Anyone had experience with MIK Auto in Auckland?
any help would be apricated
Thank You
Kelvin