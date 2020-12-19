Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Hyundai i30n Australia import Recompiled
#280513 19-Dec-2020 11:51
Hi there first time poster

 

I'm looking at this car on trademe Hyundai i30n 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/hyundai/listing/2814856335?bof=r1rcP4AO

 

Just wondering if anyone has had any experience with recompiled repaired cars imported from Australia.

 

I have emailed the seller and they sent me pictures of the damage. I was just hail damage. I was told there was no water damage.

 

can has been fully repaired and checked and passed by aa inception 

 

Just wondering what you guys think about this

 

Anyone had experience with MIK Auto in Auckland?

 

any help would be apricated  

 

 

 

Thank You 

 

Kelvin

 

 

 

 

 

  #2624295 19-Dec-2020 13:23
I have a hail damaged vehicle from Australia but had an importer do all the import work. It's pretty common to statutory write off vehicles in Australia due to hail damage and is historically to keep the Aussie new car industry going.

 

Are you after an indication of costs to fix or a review of what may happen to the car in the future? It is worth noting that the history will remain with the car so be prepared to take a big hit on resale value in the future.

 

Cheers, Matt.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

  #2624296 19-Dec-2020 13:30
Hi Matt

 

thank you for the reply

 

yeah car has been fully repaired and is in new condition. has been passed buy aa inspection recertified 

 

just worried for the future. I guess resale will be bad lol

 

they say it just had hail damage and repaired. 

 

what about insurance is it more for there repaired cars

 

They said had no water damage. How do i know for sure 

 

Thank You Kelvin

 

 

  #2624302 19-Dec-2020 14:47
Flood damaged cars cant be put on our roads i do believe.

 

If you keep a file on the car you can show the write off damage was hail when you go to sell too, just remember the bargain basement price you get it for will likely be the same story come selling time.



lost247

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2624303 19-Dec-2020 14:53
Thank you for the replies very helpful

 

 

 

How much would it be worth to buy

 

 

 

mik in Auckland want $31000 for that car is that a good price for recompiled .

 

I believe they are $45000 s/h normally

 

 

 

just want make sure that's a good price

 

 

 

Thank You

 

Kelvin

  #2624317 19-Dec-2020 15:01
lost247:

 

Hi Matt

 

thank you for the reply

 

yeah car has been fully repaired and is in new condition. has been passed buy aa inspection recertified 

 

just worried for the future. I guess resale will be bad lol

 

they say it just had hail damage and repaired. 

 

what about insurance is it more for there repaired cars

 

They said had no water damage. How do i know for sure 

 

Thank You Kelvin

 

 

 

 

Yea your resale price will take a hit later on, but hey, you should also be getting it at a discount too right? A damage repaired Aussie import should be at least $10k cheaper than a similar NZ new model.

 

I suggest you keep the photos of the damage so you can show these to potential purchasers if/when you sell in future - it can help prove that it was just hail damaged and hasn't been in a full-on wreck. I wouldn't have any concerns buying a damaged import if it's only hail damage. If it helps, a lot of Aussie states have databases where you can type in the VIN number and find out the reason it was written off. I have done this in the past but I did have to pay a nominal fee. Can't remember which state it was now sorry.

 

One thing to bear in mind is that this vehicle won't have any manufacturer warranty (or balance thereof). If that is important to you, then I'd suggest buying NZ new.

 

Sweet ride tho man - I've been looking at the i30N's with interest as they are a weapon!

lost247

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2624321 19-Dec-2020 15:16
Thanks for that reply

 

have paid for a report in aus

 

the report write off looks like it matches nz seller

 

 

 

Aus  report 

 

Written-off    
Hail | Whole vehicle | Light panel
Date recorded    04 Feb 2020
State recorded    NSW
Type    Statutory Write-off

  #2624420 19-Dec-2020 19:18
lost247:

 

Thanks for that reply

 

have paid for a report in aus

 

the report write off looks like it matches nz seller

 

 

 

Aus  report 

 

Written-off    
Hail | Whole vehicle | Light panel
Date recorded    04 Feb 2020
State recorded    NSW
Type    Statutory Write-off

 

 

Well that's good news - looks like the seller is being truthful. The hail damage could even have happened while it was sitting on the forecourt at the Hyundai dealership. I have seen a Ford Focus RS written off in Australia as the factory Recaro front seats were stolen when it was still at the Ford dealership. Aussie's strict rules mean it could no longer be sold as a brand new car so it was written off and ended up in NZ with just delivery kms on it (and replacement standard Focus seats)..

 

Some Aussie statutory write-offs really can be great, but there is always that stigma that will never go away. But if you ever go to sell it and a buyer expresses concern, you can point to the fact that a crash damaged second hand NZ new car will have no searchable adverse history at all - it could literally have had the whole front torn off it in an accident and then been repaired, and no-one would ever know. For example, I bought a 1 year old NZ new Ford Ranger which was mint (and first owner swore had never been in an accident), but during a mechanical repair after I bought it I found hidden paint overspray which the pre-purchase inspection never found. I am sure it happens every day.

 

A hail damaged Aussie import with clear documentation such as this is a great way to save a decent wad of cash to get the car you want at a discount rate. Enjoy the discount but just expect that discount will also apply when you go to sell it.



lost247

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2624430 19-Dec-2020 19:54
Thanks for the reply all the information was great.

 

Next step is to go have a look 

  #2624439 19-Dec-2020 20:48
We saved about $15K on the Outlander over the new price. I run cars for years so the depreciation will not be too bad. It was a case as the right car at the right time for us.

 

There were no issues with insurance and it had a full inspection on import for water damage and air bag activation. There should be a full report from that inspection which would be useful to get hold of. It even has photos throughout the report of Airbag parts etc.

 

You will also have to self fund your own warranty so that is something to keep in mind.

 

Cheers.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

  #2624513 19-Dec-2020 23:07
Thank you for all the replies this is really helpful

  #2624732 20-Dec-2020 23:08
Just wondering if anyone has bought a car though M.I.K Auto in Auckland

 

there reviews on google are not that great

 

 

 

thank you

  #2624743 21-Dec-2020 00:18
lost247:

 

Just wondering if anyone has bought a car though M.I.K Auto in Auckland

 

there reviews on google are not that great

 

 

 

thank you

 

 

I found the car you're interested in on Trademe. 91,000kms is an extraordinarily high mileage for a 2 year old car - especially one that has likely spent some months parked up in an Aussie insurance/disposal yard, time on a freighter, then further time in NZ being assessed, repaired & complied. Do you really want a near new car that will have over 100,000kms on it within a few months of purchase?

 

The high mileage and history makes the $32k asking price not look that great anymore - in my opinion. For a loose comparison, there are currently 91 i30N's for sale on carsales.com.au and the highest mileage example on there is 71,000km and they want AUD$38k for it - and that's not even the cheapest on offer. Add 20,000kms to that example and it would likely drop to AUD$33k (NZ$35k) or maybe even lower. Account for the statutory write-off status and all of a sudden you're really only getting a couple of grand discount off the price of a pristine model with dealer back-up and no adverse history - which to me is not enough for a vehicle with a permanent blemish on its record.

 

To give you another example, AUD$37k (NZ$39,500) would get you an unblemished 2018 model with just 57,000 on the clock - 37% less use.

 

Yes I know there is a slight currency difference (NZ$1 buys AUD$0.93) and market conditions are likely not the same either, but the demonstration is that I don't think they are offering enough of a discount off market value to offset the stigma of the history.

 

Sorry I can't comment on this specific dealer, but as a general rule second hand car dealers not affiliated with the manufacturer generally aren't known for their integrity and after sales support. Again, with this car here, if anything goes wrong you will be on your own - Hyundai NZ won't do anything to help unless you show them the money first, and those 3rd party 'warranties' are nothing more than expensive sexed up insurance policies with a generous excess in their favour for each individual problem, and a raft of exclusions for the most common (and also the most expensive) bits that go wrong.

 

I'm not saying it's a bad car - to the contrary, my wife has a Hyundai Accent and she's had over 60,000kms of cheap trouble free motoring and I'd buy another Hyundai in a heartbeat (especially an i30N if I could justify it!!). But I do think they are possibly asking too much for this one when all factors are taken into account. You could always go in there with a cheeky offer? It has been on Trademe for over a month so could be worth a try as they will be keen to shift it. At $28/29k it's probably not a bad deal. If they say no, there's always another deal (and ship full of damaged Aussie imports) just over the horizon....

 

 

  #2624761 21-Dec-2020 08:35
Thanks for the reply

 

That's exactly what I was thinking. It is too much of a risk. Looks like it has been on the lot for over 2 months. Reviews are not hat flash for that dealer too.

 

thank you for all your input. all what you said makes total sense .

 

i wonder where all those kms came from lol

 

thanks again

 

Kelvin

