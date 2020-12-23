Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google Maps Navigation issues on Android?
openmedia

2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280558 23-Dec-2020 11:17
Been having an issue for a couple of months where sometimes Google Maps won't track my car correctly when I'm using driving directions.

 

It finds my initial location and a driving route, but when I press start the speed shows as "--" and my location doesn't updated. If I exit and re-enter navigation the location updates just for that moment and then I hit the same issue with speed as "--" and no updates while I'm driving.

 

Any ideas on a fix as the various references I've seen are far from helpful.

 

Running Android 10 on a Nokia 7.2




Generally known online as OpenMedia

Oblivian
6628 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2625849 23-Dec-2020 11:34
Maps seems to have gone to hell since Android10. Pixel, Huawei. Most makers have people complaining of bad accuracy or slow updates.

 

I don't have that exact one, but it sure can't find where I am when I go start. And has me at random locations (or last known) that take a good 200m or so to sort itself out (if it does at all or needs to be re-started) and figure out the direction or so on

 

While in this period of early starting, it can sit at lights and start spinning around not knowing direction. It as if the location has been adjusted to prioritise wifi/sensors over GPS until it gets a particular lock.

Linuxluver
5785 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2625853 23-Dec-2020 11:50
Have you given Maps location permission? If not, it knows where you're starting and where you're finishing, but might not be able to get all the info it needs. You probably have, but it's worth checking.




_____________________________________________________________________

I've been on Geekzone over 15 years..... Time flies.... 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74011 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625884 23-Dec-2020 12:25
Also, on Android location settings you might want to enable WiFi and Bluetooth scanning as well.

 

I use Here instead of maps, mainly because it works offline.




huckster
540 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2625893 23-Dec-2020 13:05
freitasm:

 

Also, on Android location settings you might want to enable WiFi and Bluetooth scanning as well.

 

I use Here instead of maps, mainly because it works offline.

 

 

Not noticed the issue but I don't use it that often.

 

You can download maps for offline use with Google Maps.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74011 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625896 23-Dec-2020 13:13
Only areas you select, not an entire country for full offline usage.




Dingbatt
5775 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2625897 23-Dec-2020 13:14
I wonder if it might be a gps problem with your phone. There is a free app called “GPS Test” by Chartcross in the play store that will allow you to eliminate it as a source of the problem.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

openmedia

2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2625900 23-Dec-2020 13:19
All location services are enabled along with BlueTooth and wifi. Sometimes it works, but more often than not it fails when I enable navigation.

 

Tried

 

  • Reboot
  • Force exit maps
  • enable/disable location services

Same issues continue.




Generally known online as OpenMedia



Oblivian
6628 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2625904 23-Dec-2020 13:23
Per my earlier fingerpointing at the android 10 patches across models..

 

This is talking about -'s like you see (half way down)

 

So no. Not alone. And since most of us won't see 10.1 I don't see it getting fixed anytime soon.

 

https://community.phones.nokia.com/discussion/61569/gps-not-working-after-november-mr-patch 

 

I've just turned off WiFi location assist. That's the only thing left with most people pointing at googles accuracy assistance being to blame

scuwp
3571 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625929 23-Dec-2020 14:30
I am picking GPS issue with the phone and/or software compatability.  No issues at all here on Galaxy s10 and s10+.  Runs perfectly fine.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Oblivian
6628 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2625955 23-Dec-2020 15:35
Maybe not the NZ ones. But the June 10 patch (and some older models the Jan one seems to) introduced bad GPS locks on overseas models S10 similar to what's been experienced. 

 

It's like they've done a base android 'enhancement' that made things worse (like todays W10 patch to stop BSOD on checkdisk the last one introduced). Mileage no doubt then varies based on delays for the manufacturer to include in the rollups throughout the year for their OTA updates and which models they let it out to.

 

Some are pointing at a GPS optimisation list that works on regional information, be it from cell/SIM info and is slow to pickup what list and thus sats to prioritise. Others say it's bad implementation of the cellular/wifi/bt location over GPS

 

Not saying that's the same as the OPs (the nokia thread seems to point to a bit of a greater one). Or what EVERYONE is seeing. However in my case and many others since late last year patches started rolling seems it's fine once it gets going. But the initial routing data and current position from opening maps can be thrown right off course for the first few mins of leaving a park trying to get it to lock and sort out where actually are are and the correct routing.

KiwiSurfer
1011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625981 23-Dec-2020 17:59
Have had some odd issues with GPS/Compass on my Xiaomi Note 7. Interestingly it seemed to have started around the time I upgraded to Android 10. It seems to lose its compass bearings sometimes leading to randomly spinning directions. Happens across other GPS apps (e.g. Ingress) though not just Google Maps. I'm not quite sure how Google Maps works out the direction as I've seen it start navigation with random bearings (i.e. randomly facing other directions other than the driving direction) but it always rights itself after a few mins. Not sure if it's the compass hardware sorting itself out or if Google Maps, when it detects bad compass data, falls back onto a different method of working out the direction based on actual movement rather than the hardware compass. I've also seen Google Maps stop updating and be stuck in one place which usually needs the Maps app to be killed and started again. That particular issue not happened for a while so I wonder if a recent update has fixed that particular bug.

 

I do think there's a good chance it's a hardware fault but given it started almost straight after the upgrade to Android 10 I did wonder if there is a software element to the above issues.

BlakJak
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2629022 1-Jan-2021 19:33
freitasm:

 

Also, on Android location settings you might want to enable WiFi and Bluetooth scanning as well.

 

I use Here instead of maps, mainly because it works offline.

 

 

 

 

The only location option I ever enable is GPS.

 

It works fine. Nokia 7 Plus.

 

I think OP has a potential hardware issue, but i'd be grabbing an alternative software like say GPS Status, and doing a side by side comparison with another device.




No signature to see here, move along...

openmedia

2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2629043 1-Jan-2021 21:18
BlakJak:

 

freitasm:

 

Also, on Android location settings you might want to enable WiFi and Bluetooth scanning as well.

 

I use Here instead of maps, mainly because it works offline.

 

 

 

 

The only location option I ever enable is GPS.

 

It works fine. Nokia 7 Plus.

 

I think OP has a potential hardware issue, but i'd be grabbing an alternative software like say GPS Status, and doing a side by side comparison with another device.

 

 

Wife has the same Issue on a Nokia 5.1 as I've got on my Nokia 7.2. We've both had recent Android 10 updates which appears to be a common part of the complaints on other forums.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

BlakJak
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2629070 1-Jan-2021 22:34
openmedia:

 

Wife has the same Issue on a Nokia 5.1 as I've got on my Nokia 7.2. We've both had recent Android 10 updates which appears to be a common part of the complaints on other forums.

 

 

Well i'm yet to encounter similar on my N7+, also Android 10.  Of course, it randomly switching to pedestrian mode once in a while is another story!




No signature to see here, move along...

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74011 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629161 2-Jan-2021 09:29
openmedia:

 

Wife has the same Issue on a Nokia 5.1 as I've got on my Nokia 7.2. We've both had recent Android 10 updates which appears to be a common part of the complaints on other forums.

 

 

Which Android version are you running? I have been updating father-in-law's Nokia 7.2 (Android updates aren't cumulative so it is month by month) and it's currently on 2020-05. I will continue updating during holidays and test.




