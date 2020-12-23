openmedia:

Maybe not the NZ ones. But the June 10 patch (and some older models the Jan one seems to) introduced bad GPS locks on overseas models S10 similar to what's been experienced.

It's like they've done a base android 'enhancement' that made things worse (like todays W10 patch to stop BSOD on checkdisk the last one introduced). Mileage no doubt then varies based on delays for the manufacturer to include in the rollups throughout the year for their OTA updates and which models they let it out to.

Some are pointing at a GPS optimisation list that works on regional information, be it from cell/SIM info and is slow to pickup what list and thus sats to prioritise. Others say it's bad implementation of the cellular/wifi/bt location over GPS

Not saying that's the same as the OPs (the nokia thread seems to point to a bit of a greater one). Or what EVERYONE is seeing. However in my case and many others since late last year patches started rolling seems it's fine once it gets going. But the initial routing data and current position from opening maps can be thrown right off course for the first few mins of leaving a park trying to get it to lock and sort out where actually are are and the correct routing.