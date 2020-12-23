openmedia:

Been having an issue for a couple of months where sometimes Google Maps won't track my car correctly when I'm using driving directions.
It finds my initial location and a driving route, but when I press start the speed shows as "--" and my location doesn't updated. If I exit and re-enter navigation the location updates just for that moment and then I hit the same issue with speed as "--" and no updates while I'm driving.
Any ideas on a fix as the various references I've seen are far from helpful.
Running Android 10 on a Nokia 7.2