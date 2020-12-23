Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Toyota Garage Remote?

TLD

TLD

745 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280560 23-Dec-2020 14:35
I've just picked up a 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited, and the first thing I tried to do when I got it home, was program the garage remote.  All the YouTube videos show 'Homelink' and three buttons above the interior mirror, but my car does not have those.  I've RTFM and there is no mention of Homelink or Garage in the indexes. So do we not have Homelink in New Zealand?  Did it come in after 2017? Have I still got to carry the remote?  I was expecting to to be able to open my garage door just using mind control.  :-(

 

You can download owner's manuals for Toyota America, but they have turned out to be different in some respects.  I've not found that facility for Toyota NZ.  Are they available online for us?




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

wellygary
5373 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625946 23-Dec-2020 15:04
All the YouTube videos show 'Homelink' 

 

Pretty much all of the YouTube Videos will have been made in the US.... Welcome to the world of the "localised" features by global car brands,

 

 

 

"Homelink" appears to be a 3rd party technology that car companies can sign up for.. a quick google for "homelink" within NZ indicates that Jag and Landrover offer it here on their vehicles, but it does not appear the Toyota do....

TLD

TLD

745 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2625961 23-Dec-2020 16:49
Thanks.  I guessed that was the case when Google took me to Homelink on a site other than Toyota.  I've discovered several other 'details' different to the USA model like we only have one USB port, that is linked to the audio. USA has an additional two that just supply power, and I think another in the back.  (I have not checked the back seats in mine).   I also don't have the engine stop/start feature that drives a lot of folk mad, so no loss there.




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

 
 
 
 


wellygary
5373 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625966 23-Dec-2020 17:08
Although with respect to the Highlander, what might really steam you is that the NZ/Aust variant is actually built side by side with the US model in Princeton Indiana

 

https://pressroom.toyota.com/highlander-export-australia-new-zealand-eastern-europe/

 

 

