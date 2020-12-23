I've just picked up a 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited, and the first thing I tried to do when I got it home, was program the garage remote. All the YouTube videos show 'Homelink' and three buttons above the interior mirror, but my car does not have those. I've RTFM and there is no mention of Homelink or Garage in the indexes. So do we not have Homelink in New Zealand? Did it come in after 2017? Have I still got to carry the remote? I was expecting to to be able to open my garage door just using mind control. :-(

You can download owner's manuals for Toyota America, but they have turned out to be different in some respects. I've not found that facility for Toyota NZ. Are they available online for us?