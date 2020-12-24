What do you guys use your electric scooter for ? Especially the high powered ones?

From some of the posts I've read here it seems the laws around electric scooters are kinda ambiguous, even when I got my zero 9 the retailer said I could ride it on the footpaths even when I showed him the NZTA laws so anyways...

The reason why I ask this is just in case I need to sell it. Say if my zero 9 is no longer applicable to be ridden on the roads because of some new nzta laws.....what would I do with it? Sell it? But who would buy it if it can't be ridden on the roads?

Thanks and have a good one!