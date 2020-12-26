Standards NZ is currently consulting on draft PAS (publicly available standard) DZ 6011:2020 to provide "advice and information to New Zealand consumers on the charging of electric vehicles (EV’s) at residential premises." Consultation closes 22 Jan 2021.
It's a very important and timely topic IMHO, so I'm hoping they'll get some constructive feedback -- please consider doing this yourself! I'm planning to submit.
