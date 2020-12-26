While preparing to submit on the SNZ Electric vehicle (EV) chargers for residential applications consultation (DZ 6011:2020), I read through the May 2019 2nd edition of Worksafe's Charging Safety Guidelines.



In my understanding, these Guidelines have made it illegal to supply -- and perhaps even to use on a regular basis!?? -- any IC-CPD (Mode-2) charging-cords for EVs.



See clause 1.7 b, quoted below: the "IC-CPD" device on these cords should interrupt the supply of AC power to the EV, automatically, if the grounding pin on their power source isn't connected to earth.



Well... this is an absurd requirement -- AFIK it can't be met (see below).

If I'm correct about this infeasibility, then... WorkSafe's requirement for a ground-fault-interrupting system has effectively outlawed mode-2 charging equipment in New Zealand! That can't be a good thing for EV owners, or for EV suppliers, or for our nation's ability to meet its carbon-reduction targets... but nevermind all that, WorkSafe's brief is to save lives.

And... mode-2 charging is indeed hazardous if the grounding pin on its power supply isn't connected to earth. If you lean on the car while it's charging, you *might* conceivably get a fatal shock. Furthermore a ground-loop *might* cause an excessively-high power consumption which wouldn't trigger the RCD (if any!) on the AC supply to your mode-2 charging cable. Anyway: an RCD doesn't fully protect against ground-faults.



What's really required (IMHO) for a best-faith "reasonable" conformance with this infeasible-to-meet WorkSafe requirement on mode-2 charging in personal/residential situations is a one-off confirmation (by a registered electrician) that the ground-pin on the AC supply-point for a mode-2 charging cable has a very low-resistance connection to earth ground. Given that many power outlets in NZ would fail such a confirmation, I'm thinking it would be appropriate to have Standards New Zealand issue a labelling standard for residential AC power outlets -- so that a registered electrician could affix an "Safe for EV charging" label and a "safe use" explanatory booklet to their residential client, after repairing any earth-fault or current-supply defects in that outlet (which can have only one socket, and which must be on a dedicated circuit).



Do you agree? If so (or if you have any other concerns about residential charging of EVs in NZ), please consider making a submission on the DZ 6011:2020 consultation (open until 22 Jan 2021) by Standards New Zealand on "Electric vehicle (EV) chargers for residential applications". And if you disagree, or have questions... please post here!



--



Below: some technical blithering which may be of interest...



According to the May 2019 2nd edition of Worksafe's Charging Safety Guidelines, the maximum power that can be supplied to any of mode-2 charging cables that are currently supplied in NZ depends on its power-plug. If it has the usual 10 A plug, then you can charge at up to 8 A. If it has the 16 A blue plug that's normally used on caravans, then you can charge up to 12 A. (There are a couple of other possibilities: a 15 A charging cable with a 20 A plug, and a 10 A charging cable with a a UK-style 13 A plug.)



The de-rating specified by WorkSafe will significantly reduce the likelihood of overheating of the plug during a multi-hour charging session... but it won't entirely mitigate this risk! I think it'd be important for all EV owners to be notified (verbally by their sparky when one of their outlets is certified "Safe for EV charging", and also in writing in a booklet published by Standards New Zealand), that plugs *do* overheat when their pins or sockets are corroded, and that anything more than a slight warming is quite a worry -- they really should consult with a sparky before their next use of that outlet or mode-2 charging cable.



Well... of course, if you want to drive your EV more than 80 km per day, you'll want to charge more rapidly than the 8 A (1.8 kW) rate that'd be safe on a 10 A "Suitable for EV charging" outlet! If you'd have to pay a sparky to fit a 20 A socket on a dedicated circuit, you'll maybe go the additional expense of purchasing a mode-3 EVSE and have the sparky install it, but!

AFAIK, very few of the mode-3 EVSE chargers that are currently for sale in NZ have continuous earth-fault monitoring -- and I am not at all sure there's much WorkSafe-compliant kit available worldwide. NZ is nowhere near large enough a market for its regulatory stance to have any impact on the product design of major manufacturers of EVSE... making me concerned that WorkSafe has over-regulated here.



At a rough estimate, an earth-fault relay and its control circuitry adds hundreds of dollars to the cost of a mode-3 EVSE. Someday, perhaps, this particular requirement (for "continuous" monitoring, rather than a single check when the charging cable is first connected to the vehicle, or a periodic monitoring at say hourly intervals as in IEC 61851-23 for fast-charging DC EVSEs) will be covered for mode-3 (AC) chargers in the IEC 61851 standard... but... I suspect *that'd* be a complicated and contentious revision to IEC 61851, given the variety of earthing systems in use worldwide (or even in the UK), and given the (usual) debates in standards-committees between manufacturers who want to gain a competitive advantage by having a compliant product versus those manufacturers whose products lack the compliance feature currently being debated... But hey I really can't predict what the IEC will do! I'm not an electrician! I'm just an EV-using consumer who happens to know enough about electronics, electrical safety, some of the (many!) relevant standards, and the processes of regulation-drafting & standard-making to be very very concerned about the way things are heading in NZ with residential EV charging...

What (I wonder!) are the relative likelihoods of an electrician-installed EVSE's earth-connection being lost (e.g. through somebody doing something that disconnects a residential earth-connector from its copper-stake-in-the-earth), the WorkSafe requirement for a continuous earth-fault interruption system on EVSEs being widely ignored? What is the total additional cost (multiplied by all residential EVSE installations in NZ) of requiring continuous earth-fault monitoring? How many residential-electrical fires are likely to be caused, annually, if WorkSafe's current regulation is relaxed (or widely ignored)? How many insurers will refuse to pay on a residential-fire claim that was caused by the use of a non-compliant mode-2 or mode-3 charging of an EV?



So... I think it pretty important EV owners, and anyone concerned about NZ's ability to reach its greenhouse-gas reduction targets, push back against what (IMHO) is an overstep by WorkSafe. Yes, they can (and IMHO should) insist on continuous earth-continuity monitoring on EV chargers in public places, and also in workplaces -- but a certification process which *checks* domestic wiring for its earthing integrity would I think save many more lives than (as at present) making it impossible to legally supply mode-2 charging equipment in NZ.



Automated continuous earthing-confirmation systems have (I'd guess!) been required on high-current commercial supplies for many years by WorkSafe; but the relay alone costs at least $1000, and it must be installed by a registered electrician.



if you tried to build one of these earthing-confirmation systems into a mode-2 charging cable assembly, you'd need to add an earth-ground connector. You'd have to rely on the end-user connecting its earth-ground connector to something (such as a copper rod pounded deeply into the ground) which is reliably connected to earth. Yeah right, like that'd ever happen! Instead the usual number-8 workaround (I'm sure!) would be to connect the IC-CPD's earth-ground connector to a ground-pin on the very same power-outlet that is sourcing its power -- thereby transforming the use of this (quite expensive!) cable into a performance of "safety-comedy theatre" in which only a naive spectator might believe there has been an actual improvement in safety rather than yet-another casual everyday defeat of a well-intended but practically-infeasible safety regulation ;-)

Quoting from the May 2019 2nd edition of Worksafe's Charging Safety Guidelines:

1.7 General requirements for In-Cord Control and Protection Devices



All In-Cord Control and Protection Devices should:

a. incorporate an RCD function to provide protection against electric shock



b. incorporate or provide a system that continuously monitors earth continuity and automatically disconnects the supply in the event that the earthing connection becomes ineffective



c. provide protection against the overload of the charging supply fittings



d. provide protection against the overload of the incoming supply fittings, and



e. be designed to operate at standard low voltage and a nominal frequency of 50 Hz and marked accordingly.



All functions of an IC-CPD should fail to safety.

Any person supplying IC-CPD should have, and must make available to WorkSafe on request a Supplier Declaration of Conformity, and either:



a. in respect of IC-CPD complying with IEC standards, the relevant test reports and certification or approvals, or



b. in the case of IC-CPD complying with UL standards, the relevant verification of UL certification.



Any person supplying IC-CPD should have and should make available a Supplier Declaration of Conformity on request by a purchaser or potential purchaser.