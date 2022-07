I'm thinking of taking my zero 9 down to the britomart ferry place and head to Waiheke sometime during the holidays and then cruise around.

Just wondering, do you guys think without getting on a bus or any other form of transport, I can use the zero 9 to go around most places in Waiheke?

I've only been there twice and I think I used an all day bus pass last time to go around the island.

Cheers,