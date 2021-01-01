There have been a number of media stories written about this in recent weeks. I haven't understood most of the stories, despite understanding the IATA rule changes. I guess it's what happens with people writing the stories truly don't understand what they're writing about.

To try and simplify these and make it understandable I'll try and simplify - basically ALL batteries are now treated the same as lithium batteries which previously where the only battery type with restrictions. Now regular non rechargeable dry cell batteries (alkaline/carbon) are treated the same.

- Anything with a detachable battery pack must have the battery removed from checked luggage and taken as carry on. Previously only lithium batteries were covered by this.

- All spare batteries of any type must be removed from checked luggage and taken as carry on. Previously only lithium batteries were covered by this - ie you couldn't leave a lithium powerbank in checked luggage. This means you can't leave say a pack of AA alkaline batteries in checked luggage, they have to be taken as carry on.

It does seem however that even Avsec are confused by the new rules. In that story they say

People should take batteries out of toys and electronic devices and put them into the their carry-one luggage "Most people would travel with something that has a battery in it, so we're just reminding people to be careful about those things." Any batteries found in toys or electronics put through check-in will be picked up by screening and removed, she said. "Obviously we wouldn't take the toys, it's only the batteries."

There is nothing on the Avsec site that says batteries need to be removed from PED's. Infact they say batteries are still allowed in PEDs. Spare batteries are however not permitted. The full list of IATA changes also don't preclude batteries being carried in PEDs.

As somebody who travels a lot with tools I'm now confused. I sought clarification on this before Xmas and thought I understood the rules If I pack tools including PEDs (cable testers and so on) it was my understanding batteries (regular alkaline) could remain in these but no spare alkaline batteries could be carried in checked luggage.

Now Avsec publicly seem to be making their own rules up and are saying that batteries will be removed from all items. This would be logistical nightmare for them if true.