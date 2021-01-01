Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New CAA rules, no batteries allowed.including AA and AAA
rugrat

2736 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280661 1-Jan-2021 13:09
https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/national/new-rules-mean-all-air-travellers-must-carry-all-removable-batteries-in-carry-on/ar-BB1co10C

 

Batteries need to be removed and carried on carry on luggage.

 

Devices with non removal batteries need to be turned off, including medical devices. Hearing aids?

 

No need for airplane mode on cell phones any more then, as they have to be turned off, also no ones doing work on a laptop while on a flight anymore.

 

Or have I interpreted it wrong. Just I see people using laptops on the movies on a plane, but maybe that's just the movies.

RunningMan
7056 posts

Uber Geek


  #2628884 1-Jan-2021 13:16
I think you have interpreted incorrectly. If it has a removable battery, the battery must be in the cabin (i.e. accessible if it catches fire). If it doesn't have a removable battery, then it may go in the hold, as long as it is powered off.

 

You can still take a phone or laptop in the cabin.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27902 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628888 1-Jan-2021 13:39
I can see that this is going to be very popular




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628895 1-Jan-2021 14:00
There have been a number of media stories written about this in recent weeks. I haven't understood most of the stories, despite understanding the IATA rule changes. I guess it's what happens with people writing the stories truly don't understand what they're writing about.

 

To try and simplify these and make it understandable I'll try and simplify - basically ALL batteries are now treated the same as lithium batteries which previously where the only battery type with restrictions. Now regular non rechargeable dry cell batteries (alkaline/carbon) are treated the same.

 

 - Anything with a detachable battery pack must have the battery removed from checked luggage and taken as carry on. Previously only lithium batteries were covered by this.

 

 - All spare batteries of any type must be removed from checked luggage and taken as carry on. Previously only lithium batteries were covered by this - ie you couldn't leave a lithium powerbank in checked luggage. This means you can't leave say a pack of AA alkaline batteries in checked luggage, they have to be taken as carry on.

 

 

 

It does seem however that even Avsec are confused by the new rules. In that story they say

 

 

People should take batteries out of toys and electronic devices and put them into the their carry-one luggage

 

"Most people would travel with something that has a battery in it, so we're just reminding people to be careful about those things."

 

Any batteries found in toys or electronics put through check-in will be picked up by screening and removed, she said.

 

"Obviously we wouldn't take the toys, it's only the batteries."

 

 

There is nothing on the Avsec site that says batteries need to be removed from PED's. Infact they say batteries are still allowed in PEDs. Spare batteries are however not permitted. The full list of IATA changes also don't preclude batteries being carried in PEDs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

As somebody who travels a lot with tools I'm now confused. I sought clarification on this before Xmas and thought I understood the rules If I pack tools including PEDs (cable testers and so on) it was my understanding batteries (regular alkaline) could remain in these but no spare alkaline batteries could be carried in checked luggage.

 

Now Avsec publicly seem to be making their own rules up and are saying that batteries will be removed from all items. This would be logistical nightmare for them if true.

 

 

 

 



Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2628900 1-Jan-2021 14:09
At least I was mid typing mine in the right Planes/air travel section before it was locked ;) ..

 

And no. It's anything that can be removed. Should be. They scan bags through x-ray for checked too. Not just at the gate.

 

Mobiles are already in-cabin. So fine.

 

As somebody who travels a lot with tools I'm now confused. I sought clarification on this before Xmas and thought I understood the rules If I pack tools including PEDs (cable testers and so on) it was my understanding batteries (regular alkaline) could remain in these but no spare alkaline batteries could be carried in checked luggage.

 

Per example in the thread I started. yep, Worker at work had his NiMH battery packs removed by avsec for this exact reason.

 

Left hand not talking to right hand. Goodbye batteries (even though it was still only Lithium restricted then)

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628905 1-Jan-2021 14:24
I saw your other thread - in all seriousness traveling with a drill with a NiMH battery in Oct and leaving the battery in the checked luggage was not smart. The lithium battery rules have been in place for a long time and it's probably safe to assume than Avsec simply assumed that the battery was lithium, even thought it wasn't. The Air NZ check-in kiosk makes it clear that all batteries should be removed and taken as carry on.

 

This however is very different from say AA batteries in toys or even a cable tester. Avsec told me the new rules were only for removable batteries (ie the drill NiMH battery would now actually be illegal in checked luggage). Technically the batteries in several of my tools aren't removable - they require a screwdriver to remove covers.

 

If even dry cell batteries need to be removed from every product transported in checked luggage or cargo it is going to be a nightmare for them. I'm aware that there are still hundreds of powerbanks removed every week from checked luggage so people don't learn, but if they're now going to have to disasemble toys and tools to remove dry cell batteries it will be a nightmare - and if this is the case they really need to be updating their website to reflect this because their new updates from the 1st Jan don't say this.

 

 

 

 

Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2628908 1-Jan-2021 14:28
Also raises another question. 

 

Does Avsec have a set of TSA keys for TSA approved locks. If not, that's a sudden sales pitch for bunnings and so on that's about to fall over.

 

May see increase in broken locks and or held back baggage/passengers who need to have some pulled.

 

 

 

/edit. Nevermind. Answered my own query

 

 

If an x-ray image identifies an item that may be prohibited the officer must open the bag.

 

Officers have keys for TSA approved locks. If the bag is secured other than by an approved TSA lock, the officer will open the bag using suitable tools.  Bags, particularly those with integrated locks, may be damaged in this process. Aviation Security Service is not responsible for compensating passengers for any damage to bags.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2628920 1-Jan-2021 15:31
Does this apply to NZ domestic as well as international flights?




Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2628923 1-Jan-2021 15:40
Yep .seems so

It's all airport's in NZ. And airlines that fly under caa regulation. The bag (and staff) doesn't care where its going. They all get checked

Body scans are also being introduced domestic

Christchurch has them up and running now, And you can't take unsealed liquids domestic anymore. No more coffees in hand - have to be leak proof.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27902 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628964 1-Jan-2021 17:34
Oblivian:

 

At least I was mid typing mine in the right Planes/air travel section before it was locked ;) ..

 

And no. It's anything that can be removed. Should be. They scan bags through x-ray for checked too. Not just at the gate.

 

Mobiles are already in-cabin. So fine.

 

As somebody who travels a lot with tools I'm now confused. I sought clarification on this before Xmas and thought I understood the rules If I pack tools including PEDs (cable testers and so on) it was my understanding batteries (regular alkaline) could remain in these but no spare alkaline batteries could be carried in checked luggage.

 

Per example in the thread I started. yep, Worker at work had his NiMH battery packs removed by avsec for this exact reason.

 

Left hand not talking to right hand. Goodbye batteries (even though it was still only Lithium restricted then)

 

 

question - when scanning luggage how do they know if the batteries are removable




Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2628973 1-Jan-2021 17:43
Batman:

 

question - when scanning luggage how do they know if the batteries are removable

 

 

Guess you would need to approach those doing the checks.

 

The quote when asked, 

 

Any batteries found in toys or electronics put through check-in will be picked up by screening and removed, she said.

 

"Obviously we wouldn't take the toys, it's only the batteries."

 


But the industry is not adverse to strict enforcement. The likes of paintball guns when transiting Australian ports (restricted items) despite getting off 1 plane and a checked bag you thought was going straight onto an NZ bound one to find a note on arrival in NZ of their disposal.

 

 

We x-ray bags going on planes to make sure there is nothing dangerous in them. If something comes up on the x-ray that needs checking, the bag will be opened, searched and any dangerous or prohibited item will be removed.

 

 

 

 

BlakJak
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2629020 1-Jan-2021 19:28
Here's the actual release from CAA https://www.aviation.govt.nz/about-us/media-releases/show/Advisory-loose-batteries

 

 

 

Tips for passengers travelling with batteries

 

  • Batteries that power any device – mobile phone, laptop, medical device - can go in checked-in baggage, but only if they are in the device, and the device is turned off.  
  • Spare dry-cells and nickel-metal hydride batteries will now be managed the same as all other types of spare batteries, e.g. lithium, that are already prohibited from checked-in baggage. That means no spare batteries, of any type, will be allowed in checked-in baggage.

 

 

Seems fairly straightforward. They're concerned about shorting, or mechanical damage, to a battery in the hold where if it catches fire, no action can be taken.

 

A battery installed in a device that's powered off is pretty safe from inadvertent shorting. Spares floating around are the problem they're addressing.




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629024 1-Jan-2021 19:41
BlakJak:

 

Here's the actual release from CAA https://www.aviation.govt.nz/about-us/media-releases/show/Advisory-loose-batteries

 

 

 

Tips for passengers travelling with batteries

 

  • Batteries that power any device – mobile phone, laptop, medical device - can go in checked-in baggage, but only if they are in the device, and the device is turned off.  
  • Spare dry-cells and nickel-metal hydride batteries will now be managed the same as all other types of spare batteries, e.g. lithium, that are already prohibited from checked-in baggage. That means no spare batteries, of any type, will be allowed in checked-in baggage.

 

 

Seems fairly straightforward. They're concerned about shorting, or mechanical damage, to a battery in the hold where if it catches fire, no action can be taken.

 

A battery installed in a device that's powered off is pretty safe from inadvertent shorting. Spares floating around are the problem they're addressing.

 

 

The problem is this is not what CAA are saying publicly. Did you read the news story above where they say batteries can't be taken and that if found in devices (and they use toys and electronics as an example) that they will be removed?

 

The whole statement by them is just plain stupid.

 

 

People should take batteries out of toys and electronic devices and put them into the their carry-one luggage

 

 

How should you be storing batteries in your carry on? At least my powerbanks are sealed units, and when I take drill batteries I tape them up. What is somebody supposed to do with their AA lithium batteries from their toys that could pose a significant risk if they suffered impact damage?

 

 

rugrat

2736 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2629025 1-Jan-2021 19:47
Oblivian:

At least I was mid typing mine in the right Planes/air travel section before it was locked ;) ..


/p>



Sorry, I just looked at transport. Will know next time.
Was interested what people’s thoughts on it, and to find out if the powered off only referred to items going into the cargo hold.

Oblivian
6639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2629026 1-Jan-2021 19:52
sbiddle:

 

How should you be storing batteries in your carry on? At least my powerbanks are sealed units, and when I take drill batteries I tape them up. What is somebody supposed to do with their AA lithium batteries from their toys that could pose a significant risk if they suffered impact damage?

 

 

It's a current nightmare of criss-crossing reference URLs to advisories that aren't all in sync

 

Like here, it says they're OK in 'portable electronic devices'. Which I would class as mobile, tablet, Emergency devices (like media release suggests). But NOT toys and the likes. However if a drill was 'portable electronic'.. it's still all good (despite them being removed previously...) Just not the spares.

 

Much to be said for clarity

 

https://www.aviation.govt.nz/passenger-information/what-can-i-bring/show/batteries-dry-cell-and-nickel-metal-hydride 

 

I've always carried my LiON camera batteries in their original holder, or bagged. Or in the camera, In fear of loose being biffed. Seems it still stands but for all now. But yes, won't stop crushing if in a pocket and the next person manhandles your stuff.

 

 

  • Each spare battery must be individually protected by being in retail packaging, individual bag, a protective pouch, or with tape placed over exposed terminals.

BlakJak
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2629028 1-Jan-2021 20:04
People should take batteries out of toys and electronic devices and put them into the their carry-one luggage

 

 

How should you be storing batteries in your carry on? At least my powerbanks are sealed units, and when I take drill batteries I tape them up. What is somebody supposed to do with their AA lithium batteries from their toys that could pose a significant risk if they suffered impact damage?

 

Yeah, that element of the article is ridiculous but i'll take the official publication over the news article.

 

Until proven otherwise.




