I'm seriously considering replacing my current car with an EV as the servicing cost of my car is just getting higher each year. My budget is around 10k~15k, I'm currently leaning towards a Nissan Leaf, but wouldn't mind other options. I'm based in Auckland, I'd be reluctant to get out of town to take a look at a car unless it's an extremely good deal.
Things that are important to me:
- Able to do at least 150km with one full charge.
- Slightly better than average speakers, don't mind replacing with after market ones if it's cheap/easy to do.
- Bluetooth is a must.
- Reverse camera, 360 camera would be highly preferable.
- Climate control.
I've heard some older models of Leaf have the charging overheat problem, how do I identify them? Anything else I should watch out for? Is there a place where I can read about important things I should know about buying an EV in NZ? Unfortunately I find myself more confused with mentions of various variants of Leafs going through the long Leaf thread, so I'm hoping to get more concise, easy to understand answers with a new post.