Your initial list (with the 150km real world range requirement can't be done at a $15k budget.

Leaf's offer by far the best bang for buck, so your budget means you will only be looking at leaf's.



30kWh leaf's start at $19k (with 81.5% state of health). These had 172km of EPA rated range when new. 172*0.815 = 140km. So this doesn't meet your range needs. Would need a 87% state of health or better on a 30kWh leaf to get 150km range. Well out of budget (and count on the state of health dropping by around 3 points a year during your ownership).

EPA range is reasonably obtainable in NZ conditions. Can beat it by quite a bit if willing to forgo HVAC, and to drive really slow.

With the range requirements dropped your wishlist becomes viable.



For example this $13k car (Plus $350ORC and say $500 to have it trucked up from Christchurch) is a 24kWh 2014 with 79% SOH. 135km of epa range derated works out like: 135*0.79 = 107km.

www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/nissan/listing/2930059956

That car gets:

Bose audio - better door speakers and a (passive?) sub in the boot. Apparently quite a bit better than the stock sound system, but still at the lower end of premium branded systems.

Bluetooth (workable via google translate, or can have head unit converted to English for $350)

360 degree camera (comes in a pack with bose audio)

Climate control

Here is a similar but more expensive Auckland based car:

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/nissan/listing/2898490224

If you wanted to swap out the head unit, you ideally want to lower spec "S" model which means giving up "B" mode and climate control. If you swap the head unit on a higher grade you loose visual feedback for climate control, charge timers etc. I don't think you get much gains from just swapping speakers - OEM headunit is set to drive (and not blow) cheap lightweight cones. Better heavier cones will likely get under-driven. I don't know about the viability of adding an amp or if there is a happy middle ground with cone upgrades.

For reference my wife and replaced a car with a 2014 leaf about two months ago. She really wanted black with blue Autech wheels. Luckily managed to find a 2014 with exactly that for fairly cheap. Brought if for $12k which is quite a good deal (but had to spend money on converting to English, getting a parcel tray, replacing 12V air compressors etc). It is mid spec. Downsides are: No side airbags, no bose audio, no 360 degree camera, no LED headlights, high mileage for a leaf at 77,000km, Poor battery health for its year (75% SOH - has had over 1000 fast charges). Mine gets 100km of range fairly comfortably, and 110km if I turn off the air con and drive gentle. We have the other car, so range wasn't super important to us.



Get 2014 or later if you can (a chemistry change that made the batteries last longer kicked in that year).



[edit] - here is a NZ leaf guide.

https://samholford.github.io/leafguide/

Note that it has the generations wrong. Automakers don't give new generation numbers for mid cycle refresh's. As such current (post 2017 roughly) shape is gen 2, and the old shape is gen 1.