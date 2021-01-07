I've got a few headstones to clean at the local cemetery and it's a bit tedious using my battery powered water blaster. It works but just takes time.

I could hire a gasoline powered water blaster but how about an inverter to connect to my 2nd hand 2014 leaf with 24kWh battery? I see that there is a Bosch water blaster that says it draws 1500W https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/bosch-waterblaster-1500-watt-120-bar-green/p/347482 and it uses an enclosed water tank which makes it an option if I get too far away from the taps.

Would I just need a 2kW pure sine wave inverter attached to the 12V battery?