Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Inverter for Nissan leaf 24kwh to run water blaster
gchiu

1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

#280731 7-Jan-2021 08:11
Send private message

I've got a few headstones to clean at the local cemetery and it's a bit tedious using my battery powered water blaster.  It works but just takes time.

 

I could hire a gasoline powered water blaster but how about an inverter to connect to my 2nd hand 2014 leaf with 24kWh battery?  I see that there is a Bosch water blaster that says it draws 1500W https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/bosch-waterblaster-1500-watt-120-bar-green/p/347482 and it uses an enclosed water tank which makes it an option if I get too far away from the taps.

 

Would I just need a 2kW pure sine wave inverter attached to the 12V battery?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Senecio
1521 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2631452 7-Jan-2021 08:28
Send private message

I don't think its financially viable? A good quality 2000W pure sine wave inverter would be in excess of $1,500 - $1,800. Don't be fooled by cheaper inverters that claim to provide 2000W. They might be able to provide surge capacity to 2000W for short periods but a water blaster will draw that 1500W continuously. 

 

 

 

Here's an example

 

https://www.burnsco.co.nz/shop/12v-electrical/distribution/inverters/projecta-inverter-2000w

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
gchiu

1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2631467 7-Jan-2021 08:57
Send private message

It wouldn't be totally a waste as I could then use the Leaf for emergency power in a black/brown out.

 

But do I really need a pure sine wave to drive a pump?

 

 

 

Eg: https://www.jaycar.co.nz/1500w-3000w-12vdc-to-240vac-modified-sinewave-inverter/p/MI5310 $279 modified sine wave

wellygary
6679 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631468 7-Jan-2021 09:02
Send private message

gchiu:

 

Would I just need a 2kW pure sine wave inverter attached to the 12V battery?

 

 

No. No No...

 

The leaf has two electrical systems one for  accessories etc ( that's the 12V battery)

 

The traction motor runs off a 3-400V DC feed from the big battery....

 

Essentially you are talking about retro fitting a Battery to Grid feature.... this will not be cheap.... or easy....



compound
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2631471 7-Jan-2021 09:10
Send private message

A 1500W motor will have a start current averaging three times the run current. You would need 4500W inverter to reliably start this motor if not larger.

gchiu

1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2631477 7-Jan-2021 09:25
Send private message

Don't these things have capacitors to help start them?

 

The leaf's DC to DC converter maxes out at 1800W.

elpenguino
2471 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2631482 7-Jan-2021 09:34
Send private message

gchiu:

 

Don't these things have capacitors to help start them?

 

The leaf's DC to DC converter maxes out at 1800W.

 

 

Induction motors do indeed have a start capacitor, in order to run from one phase of AC electricity, but that's not going to help ease your surge of starting current, which is still an issue for a motor whether it be AC or DC.

 

What you have suggested is doable but by far the quickest, easiest and cheapest thing is to use another power source such as a petrol or (external) battery powered water blaster (or electric water blaster with generator).

 

Can you scrub the stones by hand / with chemicals?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Scott3
2830 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2631541 7-Jan-2021 10:15
Send private message

As others have said, the key issue is going to be the surge current drawn to start the motor. induction motors typically draw 2 - 3 x their rated power to start. Hard to know exactly the start / stall current unless you have access to the engineering datasheets, or can test an inverter to see if it starts.

 

No issue when on the grid as the grid has heaps of momentum and and wiring can easily supply 4x + the rated current for a few hundred milli seconds.

 

No idea the viability of fitting a little soft starter

 

Induction motors will run very hot on modified sine wave power, so pure sine is recommended.

 

 

 

Note that if it is a cheap water-blaster it may have a universal motor, rather than an induction motor and different rules apply.

 



wellygary:

 

gchiu:

 

Would I just need a 2kW pure sine wave inverter attached to the 12V battery?

 

 

No. No No...

 

The leaf has two electrical systems one for  accessories etc ( that's the 12V battery)

 

The traction motor runs off a 3-400V DC feed from the big battery....

 

Essentially you are talking about retro fitting a Battery to Grid feature.... this will not be cheap.... or easy....

 



The leaf has a DC-DC converter that can send 135A to the 12v battery, so for cira 1.5kW load's you really can just hook up a 12v inverter. Obviously the car needs to be in ready mode, and 1.5kW (although that is close to the limit so all accessories (seat heater, headlights, interior fan etc should be off).



outdoorsnz
337 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2631673 7-Jan-2021 11:33
Send private message

IMO. You'd be better spaying it with 30 seconds spray and walk away or one of the very similar many other products on the market. Then let mother nature do the work for you.

 

You would want to be pretty careful water blasting as you could quite potentially damage the headstone surface.

Zeon
3860 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2631676 7-Jan-2021 11:48
Send private message

There are units which can connect directly to the battery via the CHAdeMO port and in some cases provide like 6-7KW+.

 

E.g. this unit:

 

 

 

 

Probably pricey for this one small job but you can use it to power your house during a blackout also I suppose:

 

http://www.setec-power.com/product/3kw-vehicle-to-home-v2h/




Speedtest 2019-10-14

gchiu

1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2631683 7-Jan-2021 12:03
Send private message

outdoorsnz:

 

IMO. You'd be better spaying it with 30 seconds spray and walk away or one of the very similar many other products on the market. Then let mother nature do the work for you.

 

You would want to be pretty careful water blasting as you could quite potentially damage the headstone surface.

 

 

I used Wet and Forget last year and came to see what happened.  Nothing.  The lichen was still clinging to the granite.

 

A water blaster at low pressure is fine on granite .. I wouldn't use it on marble or other soft stones.  Or, if there were lead lettering present.

gchiu

1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2631685 7-Jan-2021 12:06
Send private message

Zeon:

 

There are units which can connect directly to the battery via the CHAdeMO port and in some cases provide like 6-7KW+.

 

E.g. this unit:

 

 

 

 

Probably pricey for this one small job but you can use it to power your house during a blackout also I suppose:

 

http://www.setec-power.com/product/3kw-vehicle-to-home-v2h/

 

 

 

 

Interesting.  I didn't know such products existed except for the V2H stuff that Nissan was making.  I've asked for a price but expect it will be too expensive.

 

 

 

And it is expensive at USD3500 trade https://inverter.en.alibaba.com/product/60714197307-804276068/vehicle_to_home_V2H_3KW_SETEC_POWER.html

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631737 7-Jan-2021 13:29
Send private message

not exactly what your asking for but another option is you can pickup a cheap second hand petrol generators on trademe.. there are even new ones reasonably priced depending on budget for this work 

gchiu

1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2631786 7-Jan-2021 15:00
Send private message

The problem is I already have a battery operated one, and an electric one as well.  So, a gas operated one seems a little over the top for me.  And the dead aren't going to reimburse me for the work!

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631803 7-Jan-2021 15:26
Send private message

I was meaning a petrol portable generator that you could plug your electric waterblaster into, can pick second hand ones up for as little as $80.

 

Might mean you could get it into places you wouldn't normally be able to get your car to if thats a potential problem too

 

 

gchiu

1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2631943 7-Jan-2021 17:44
Send private message

Maybe I should just content myself with a small inverter that I can connect to the leaf 12V battery that can charge the water blaster battery.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 