As others have said, the key issue is going to be the surge current drawn to start the motor. induction motors typically draw 2 - 3 x their rated power to start. Hard to know exactly the start / stall current unless you have access to the engineering datasheets, or can test an inverter to see if it starts.

No issue when on the grid as the grid has heaps of momentum and and wiring can easily supply 4x + the rated current for a few hundred milli seconds.

No idea the viability of fitting a little soft starter

Induction motors will run very hot on modified sine wave power, so pure sine is recommended.

Note that if it is a cheap water-blaster it may have a universal motor, rather than an induction motor and different rules apply.







wellygary: gchiu: Would I just need a 2kW pure sine wave inverter attached to the 12V battery? No. No No... The leaf has two electrical systems one for accessories etc ( that's the 12V battery) The traction motor runs off a 3-400V DC feed from the big battery.... Essentially you are talking about retro fitting a Battery to Grid feature.... this will not be cheap.... or easy....

The leaf has a DC-DC converter that can send 135A to the 12v battery, so for cira 1.5kW load's you really can just hook up a 12v inverter. Obviously the car needs to be in ready mode, and 1.5kW (although that is close to the limit so all accessories (seat heater, headlights, interior fan etc should be off).