We have a 2005 Toyota Avensis which has developed an issue with the drivers door lock.
I use a key fob to lock and unlock the car. We have a spare key fob but its run out of batteries. The other day my partner needed to borrow the car that I had parked at the ferry building. As I had the working fob at work and couldn't get it to her she took the flat fob and used the physical key to manually unlock the driver door and start the car.
Oddly, now when I use the fob it opens all the doors EXCEPT for the driver door, which I have to manually open with the key. All other doors work fine. Opening the driver door manually with the key also doesn't unlock any other doors which for some reason in my head I thought it did - but I could be remembering wrong.
My question is : is this a thing that has happened whereby we have disabled the driver door central locking somehow? Of course it could just have suddenly broken, it just seems so coincidental to have happened straight after my partner unlocked the door with the key that I am wondering if we've done something.