I used to own a 1990 Toyota MR2. It strikes me that your 2005 Avensis is about as old as my MR2 was when it had a similar problem.

tl;dr -- A broken wire in the loom between the driver's door and body. Wiggling this wire loom may temporarily fix the problem (or make it worse, in which case wiggle some more). It will get worse over time.

Long story --

A common fault on MR2s was failure of the central locking and/or electric windows and/or electric mirrors. The problem was the wires that run into the driver's door near the hinges which would eventually break due to metal fatigue from repeated bending cycles as the door was opened and shut. The problem was always the driver's door, because that's the one that opens and closes the most. The break wasn't visible because the wire conductor was broken inside the insulation, but the insulation was intact. Depending on which wire(s) were broken, various different faults occurred, and often intermittently as the broken wire ends sometimes touched. On the MR2, all the circuitry for the locking was in the driver's door, so passenger-side faults were actually due to breaks in the driver's door wiring. Wiggling the wire loom and/or supporting it with duct tape and cable ties could sometimes reposition the hidden ends of the wire so that they touched again and everything worked. Sometimes it would last until the next time you closed the door, sometimes for weeks or months. Typically if you do nothing, more wires will break in succession, because the broken wire(s) no longer help support the rest of the bundle, so more bending stress will go on the remaining wires.