Transport (cars, bikes and boats) - Need a Prius faultfinder
mdav056

#280862 15-Jan-2021 21:53
I'm looking for a recommendation for an Auckland garage, preferably East AKL, that you have found to be good at faultfinding an intermittent fault in a Prius Gen 3.  The annoyance is:  Sometimes it won't "start" (ie go to Ready) when "started" -- but will do so after a number of goes. Annoys SO (and hence me) a lot!

 

I don't want to go to the main dealers because I had a problem with them a few years ago -- their diagnosis was a new traction battery ($$$$) but we got it fixed for little more than $0.10!

 

Thanks, anyone




ANglEAUT
  #2636317 16-Jan-2021 00:31
Order any Uber / rideshare. Cancel until you get a driver of a Prius & ask him?

 

Scanning the Facebook Uber group previously, Otahuhu seemed like the closest to East AKL.




michaelmurfy
  #2636319 16-Jan-2021 01:02
Maybe @RUKI can help?




  #2636521 16-Jan-2021 13:35
This UK forum is active btw:

https://priuschat.com/forum/



mdav056

  #2637077 17-Jan-2021 22:15
Thanks for this, good idea -- I joined the NZ Uber facebook group, posted by request there, and have an excellent possibility already--a Toyota trained tech.




