I'm looking for a recommendation for an Auckland garage, preferably East AKL, that you have found to be good at faultfinding an intermittent fault in a Prius Gen 3. The annoyance is: Sometimes it won't "start" (ie go to Ready) when "started" -- but will do so after a number of goes. Annoys SO (and hence me) a lot!

I don't want to go to the main dealers because I had a problem with them a few years ago -- their diagnosis was a new traction battery ($$$$) but we got it fixed for little more than $0.10!

Thanks, anyone