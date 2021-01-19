Hi all,

My folks recently bought an MG 3 Core - https://mgmotor.co.nz/models/mg-mg3auto/

When they are using Apple Car Play anyone on the other end of the call hears a crackle or ticking sound while they talk. It's fine when they don't talk - you just hear silence.

They have tested this with an iPhone 6 running iOS 12.5 and and iPhone 8 running iOS 14.2 - same thing for both. Dealer has replaced the microphone and even given them a completely different loan car (same MG3) and the same thing happens with both phones. I have asked them to test without CarPlay and just connecting via bluetooth (they will do that tomorrow so I'll add to the post with results).

Dealership are stumped and are trying to investigate with MG.

Wondering if anyone else has encountered a similar problem or have any ideas what might be causing this?