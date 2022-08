One of the two remotes for this NZ\Aus assembled vehicle failed today. Seems like the battery is about clapped out.

A YouTube video showed the shell is easily opened and a new CR2032 battery popped in, but this one obviously wasn't designed that way.

I finally managed to split the glued-together shell but the battery appears to be soldered to the circuit board.

Suggestions welcomed.

PS: The spare unit still works OK. Dunno for how long though.