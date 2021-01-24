turtleattacks:

Hi guys,
We had just made a new purchase and am just wondering if anyone know anything about these ceramic coatings?
Is it still worthwhile if the car will be changed every 5 years?
they need to be reapplied every year or so, but they do help keep the paint looking good
it’s subjective.
Dura-seal is popular with car dealers because it’s cheap and they apply a massive margin to the pricing; plus they are amateurs at applying the seal and give you your car back without proper curing. I wouldn’t use Dura-seal and definitely not from the dealer you bought the car from, just on a value for money basis.
Having said that, I always put CQ Quartz on my porsches and I think it adds to the look, and is easier to clean as well. I use a guy who would spend about 3 days prepping and doing each vehicle properly.
I don’t think these sealants are good value for money, but they do add something and make cleaning 20% easier. Still get stone chips and scratches and all that, they are no better than nothing from that perspective.
I would actually love to see what would happen if they applied the seal but left one panel without it. IE a fender or something easily replaced to see how the paint looked after five years.
There are plenty of reviews on these systems on-line, overwhelming conclusion is you are better off simply washing regulalrly and polishing/waxing now and again (i.e. just take care of it). They are a complete rip off at the prices dealers charge.
They tried pressuring us with our last new car purchase. Nearly $1000 for the coating. Tried to tell me that if I didn't get it they would not guarantee the paintwork. Had a firm disussion about fit for purpose and CGA. Didn't get it as I am fussy with my vehicles anyway. If it was a couple of hundred might have considered it. Has to be recoated every couple of years from memory, and there are residual issues if you don't recoat. But each system is different.
Probably depends on the car. Any car's paint system should be holding up quite well in 5 years, So in terms of protecting the value of the car it is essentially money down the drain.
Clean it every month or so, give it a hard shell wax every year, and a soft wax before you go to sell it. Should still look very good.
If it is something premium or collectible, you might want to spend the money to attempt to keep it perfect. - Or go next level and pony up $3k to have the whole thing wrapped.
As a side note, there is some variation by vehicle. The paint on our 2014 Nissan leaf is way softer (can be scratched by a fingernail) than the 2006 corolla it replaced (or our other car, a 2006 Lexus RX).
[edit] - just looked up the particular product. If being hydrophobic means no water spots after rain, that could be worth a lot to an owner who wants the car to look perfect. Not so much value at time of sale as the car can be dried after washing to avoid water-spots.
Hard and soft wax - is it hard to do it yourself?
Nah.
Wash the car really good with a product that isn't a 2 in 1 wash & Wax. Dry the car.
Then you work one panel at a time. Rub on the product to form a haze over the whole panel with a clean cloth. Wait a couple of minutes and buff off with another clean cloth. Repeat for every panel.
Probably adds 1.5 hours if you were going to wash and dry the car anyway. Need to work in the shade.
I used this one as the hard wax. Lots of brands with similar products.
https://www.turtlewax.com/products/super-hard-shell-liquid-car-wax-16fl-oz
And had a different soft wax. Soft wax don't last as long, so is more about making the car (partially dark colors) look great than protection, but if you are willing to do it every two months it will also protect.
Can use abrasive processes like cutting / polishing, scrach removal etc before the last step if the car needs it. But I would avoid that on a car under 3 years old. And at most annually.
Turtle Wax? At absolute best, it’s ... adequate; sounds like someone has bought into the marketing hype. Also the type of car is irrelevant, albeit some paints are harder than others - but so what?
It’s all about what you want to achieve and how much do you want to spend for that?
For most people with most cars the clear coat is fine and good enough. Some people want to polish their cars every week - in this case a deep liquid-vibe wax might be a good investment (you don’t wax every week). Some people want a deeper shine to their paint, and easier cleaning - perhaps go with a ceramic coating.
Wraps? I’m not convinced unless you are looking to change the colour (I wrapped one of my cars to get a gunmetal matte, and it looks great, but only limited protection against stone chips).
Meguirs is better than turtle wax.
I would say figure out what you want to achieve, avoid the big brand hype, and expect to spend some $.
I purchased a new car last week (not got it yet) and was asked if I wanted the Dura-Seal coating as well
I declined
What did ya get?
2021 Suzuki Switft - Manual and you?
2021 Suzuki Switft - Manual and you?
Manual! Sounds fun! Does Suzuki give much discounts from RRP? Wife was eyeing up a Jimny for herself.
CX9 Takami, upgrading from a 2003 Subaru Forester that's falling apart.
Just looked up the fuel efficiency of a Swift: 4.6 L/100 km. Impressive!
Linux: I would of loved a new Mazda but out if my price range I almost purchased a 2nd hand NZ new Mazda2 with 30k on the clock
I currently have a 2000 NZ new Corolla
Man, it's going to be such a difference driving an up to date car with an actual colour screen/computer built in and nice stereo.
When my car was made, we were all using Windows XP, Nokia phones, and CRT monitors!