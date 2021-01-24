Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Thoughts on the Dura-Seal Ceramic Coatings when buying a new car?
turtleattacks

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#280998 24-Jan-2021 16:26
Send private message

Hi guys, 

We had just made a new purchase and am just wondering if anyone know anything about these ceramic coatings? 

 

Is it still worthwhile if the car will be changed every 5 years? 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Jase2985
11647 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2641081 24-Jan-2021 16:50
Send private message

they need to be reapplied every year or so, but they do help keep the paint looking good

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2641083 24-Jan-2021 16:51
Send private message

it’s subjective.

 

Dura-seal is popular with car dealers because it’s cheap and they apply a massive margin to the pricing; plus they are amateurs at applying the seal and give you your car back without proper curing. I wouldn’t use Dura-seal and definitely not from the dealer you bought the car from, just on a value for money basis.

 

Having said that, I always put CQ Quartz on my porsches and I think it adds to the look, and is easier to clean as well. I use a guy who would spend about 3 days prepping and doing each vehicle properly. 

 

I don’t think these sealants are good value for money, but they do add something and make cleaning 20% easier. Still get stone chips and scratches and all that, they are no better than nothing from that perspective.

mudguard
1423 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641086 24-Jan-2021 17:02
Send private message

I would actually love to see what would happen if they applied the seal but left one panel without it. IE a fender or something easily replaced to see how the paint looked after five years.



scuwp
3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641095 24-Jan-2021 17:22
Send private message

There are plenty of reviews on these systems on-line, overwhelming conclusion is you are better off simply washing regulalrly and polishing/waxing now and again (i.e. just take care of it).  They are a complete rip off at the prices dealers charge.  

 

They tried pressuring us with our last new car purchase.  Nearly $1000 for the coating.  Tried to tell me that if I didn't get it they would not guarantee the paintwork.  Had a firm disussion about fit for purpose and CGA.  Didn't get it as I am fussy with my vehicles anyway.  If it was a couple of hundred might have considered it.  Has to be recoated every couple of years from memory, and there are residual issues if you don't recoat.  But each system is different. 




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Scott3
2864 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2641149 24-Jan-2021 17:59
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

Hi guys, 

We had just made a new purchase and am just wondering if anyone know anything about these ceramic coatings? 

 

Is it still worthwhile if the car will be changed every 5 years? 

 

 

Probably depends on the car. Any car's paint system should be holding up quite well in 5 years, So in terms of protecting the value of the car it is essentially money down the drain.

Clean it every month or so, give it a hard shell wax every year, and a soft wax before you go to sell it. Should still look very good.

If it is something premium or collectible, you might want to spend the money to attempt to keep it perfect. - Or go next level and pony up $3k to have the whole thing wrapped.

 

 

 

As a side note, there is some variation by vehicle. The paint on our 2014 Nissan leaf is way softer (can be scratched by a fingernail) than the 2006 corolla it replaced (or our other car, a 2006 Lexus RX).

 

 

 

[edit] - just looked up the particular product. If being hydrophobic means no water spots after rain, that could be worth a lot to an owner who wants the car to look perfect. Not so much value at time of sale as the car can be dried after washing to avoid water-spots.

turtleattacks

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2641150 24-Jan-2021 18:02
Send private message

Scott3:

 

turtleattacks:

 

Hi guys, 

We had just made a new purchase and am just wondering if anyone know anything about these ceramic coatings? 

 

Is it still worthwhile if the car will be changed every 5 years? 

 

 

Probably depends on the car. Any car's paint system should be holding up quite well in 5 years, So in terms of protecting the value of the car it is essentially money down the drain.

Clean it every month or so, give it a hard shell wax every year, and a soft wax before you go to sell it. Should still look very good.

If it is something premium or collectible, you might want to spend the money to attempt to keep it perfect. - Or go next level and pony up $3k to have the whole thing wrapped.

 

 

 

As a side note, there is some variation by vehicle. The paint on our 2014 Nissan leaf is way softer (can be scratched by a fingernail) than the 2006 corolla it replaced (or our other car, a 2006 Lexus RX).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hard and soft wax - is it hard to do it yourself? 

 

 

Scott3
2864 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2641152 24-Jan-2021 18:14
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

Hard and soft wax - is it hard to do it yourself? 

 

 

 

 

Nah.

 

Wash the car really good with a product that isn't a 2 in 1 wash & Wax. Dry the car.

 

Then you work one panel at a time. Rub on the product to form a haze over the whole panel with a clean cloth. Wait a couple of minutes and buff off with another clean cloth. Repeat for every panel.

Probably adds 1.5 hours if you were going to wash and dry the car anyway. Need to work in the shade.

 

I used this one as the hard wax. Lots of brands with similar products.

 

https://www.turtlewax.com/products/super-hard-shell-liquid-car-wax-16fl-oz

 

And had a different soft wax. Soft wax don't last as long, so is more about making the car (partially dark colors) look great than protection, but if you are willing to do it every two months it will also protect.

 

 

 

Can use abrasive processes like cutting / polishing, scrach removal etc before the last step if the car needs it. But I would avoid that on a car under 3 years old. And at most annually.

 

 



jjnz1
1293 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641163 24-Jan-2021 18:59
Send private message

Mate depending on which ceramic coating - bloody brilliant.

I put dura seal on my new black Nissan xtrail a few years ago, very disappointed. Especially after year 2.

Then I purchased a new black Pathfinder and went down the path of using Beeds HDLX 9H Premium Ceramic Coating from Protect Wellington. I am at year 2 and it still looks bloody brilliant. I also got the high way pack which has 3M protection film which has saved me from stones chips etc a lot!

Occasionally I take my car to my sisters and we (kids and I) wash their brand new mitsubishi SUVs (both within 1 year old) and you notice the difference especially with how the water just beads and runs off. The mitsubishis don't look near as good after a wash.

Make sure your insurance company has the details of the paint protection film and ceramic coating. We have already replaced the front bumper and protect Wellington just reapplied film etc under insurance nonce a new bumper was applied.

I am a little disappointed with the front window through - the coating on that lasted only 1 year. Now I just reapply some hydroscopic liquid stuff and it lasts for 3 months.

Beads needs to be applied with UV lamps and left to cure. So I believe it's a different product to dura seal.

I wouldn't use dura seal again. Just marketing hype.

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2641174 24-Jan-2021 19:32
Send private message

Turtle Wax? At absolute best, it’s ... adequate; sounds like someone has bought into the marketing hype. Also the type of car is irrelevant, albeit some paints are harder than others - but so what?

 

It’s all about what you want to achieve and how much do you want to spend for that?

 

For most people with most cars the clear coat is fine and good enough. Some people want to polish their cars every week - in this case a deep liquid-vibe wax might be a good investment (you don’t wax every week). Some people want a deeper shine to their paint, and easier cleaning - perhaps go with a ceramic coating.

 

Wraps? I’m not convinced unless you are looking to change the colour (I wrapped one of my cars to get a gunmetal matte, and it looks great, but only limited protection against stone chips).

 

Meguirs is better than turtle wax.

 

I would say figure out what you want to achieve, avoid the big brand hype, and expect to spend some $.

Linux
9098 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2641175 24-Jan-2021 19:37
Send private message

I purchased a new car last week (not got it yet) and was asked if I wanted the Dura-Seal coating as well

 

I declined

turtleattacks

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2641181 24-Jan-2021 19:45
Send private message

Linux:

 

I purchased a new car last week (not got it yet) and was asked if I wanted the Dura-Seal coating as well

 

I declined

 

 

 

 

What did ya get? 

 

 

Linux
9098 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2641182 24-Jan-2021 19:46
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

Linux:

 

I purchased a new car last week (not got it yet) and was asked if I wanted the Dura-Seal coating as well

 

I declined

 

 

What did ya get? 

 

 

2021 Suzuki Switft - Manual and you?

turtleattacks

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2641183 24-Jan-2021 19:50
Send private message

 

2021 Suzuki Switft - Manual and you?

 

 

 

 

Manual! Sounds fun! Does Suzuki give much discounts from RRP? Wife was eyeing up a Jimny for herself.

 


CX9 Takami, upgrading from a 2003 Subaru Forester that's falling apart. 

 

Just looked up the fuel efficiency of a Swift: 4.6 L/100 km. Impressive!

Linux
9098 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2641184 24-Jan-2021 19:53
Send private message

I would of loved a new Mazda but out if my price range I almost purchased a 2nd hand NZ new Mazda2 with 30k on the clock

I currently have a 2000 NZ new Corolla

turtleattacks

465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2641188 24-Jan-2021 19:56
Send private message

Linux: I would of loved a new Mazda but out if my price range I almost purchased a 2nd hand NZ new Mazda2 with 30k on the clock

I currently have a 2000 NZ new Corolla

 

Man, it's going to be such a difference driving an up to date car with an actual colour screen/computer built in and nice stereo. 

 


When my car was made, we were all using Windows XP, Nokia phones, and CRT monitors!

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 