turtleattacks:



Mate depending on which ceramic coating - bloody brilliant.



I put dura seal on my new black Nissan xtrail a few years ago, very disappointed. Especially after year 2.



Then I purchased a new black Pathfinder and went down the path of using Beeds HDLX 9H Premium Ceramic Coating from Protect Wellington. I am at year 2 and it still looks bloody brilliant. I also got the high way pack which has 3M protection film which has saved me from stones chips etc a lot!



Occasionally I take my car to my sisters and we (kids and I) wash their brand new mitsubishi SUVs (both within 1 year old) and you notice the difference especially with how the water just beads and runs off. The mitsubishis don't look near as good after a wash.



Make sure your insurance company has the details of the paint protection film and ceramic coating. We have already replaced the front bumper and protect Wellington just reapplied film etc under insurance nonce a new bumper was applied.



I am a little disappointed with the front window through - the coating on that lasted only 1 year. Now I just reapply some hydroscopic liquid stuff and it lasts for 3 months.



Beads needs to be applied with UV lamps and left to cure. So I believe it's a different product to dura seal.



I wouldn't use dura seal again. Just marketing hype.