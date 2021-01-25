Kia ora,



We are finally upgrading our near-20 year old car and had decided on a Mazda CX9.

The RRP was $71k+ORC and I went in and lowballed at $65k for the latest 2021 model. In my mind, $65k would be a homerun while $66k would be a decent effort. I was set on this price because my mate bought the same car on a run-out (i.e. previous year model two years ago.) for $64k.

In the end, after seeing the manager, and leaving with a firm offer from the manager at $66.5 - I left and drove home saying that it's out of my price range.

I then texted the dealer saying that I can do $66k flat, they called soon afterwards and a deal was made at $66k - so around $5k or 8% of Mazda's RRP on their website.

Just wondering if this is normal Mazda pricing - to have their website prices fairly high leaving room for haggling.