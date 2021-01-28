Depends what you mean by once in a while.

My family has a launch that we use a number of times a year, though not as much in winter obviously.

We have a proper Marine grade start battery (or could be two, I cant recall) and then a house battery for everything else, periodically we will connect a battery charger to the batteries and then to shore power from the marina to top them up, and obviously start the boat too if not being used for a period of time to give it a run which also charges the batteries by alternator.

But not everyone does this, most marine vessels have a disconnect switch which completely isolates the battery from the boat when its not in use, so that should be ok as that will kill any trickle of power being taken from the battery when not in use unless you have something bypassing the battery switch.