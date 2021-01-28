Say you have a marine toy that you use once in a while -
What do you do with the battery?
Disconnect?
Keep it charged up?
Keep it at 50% like lithium ion battery?
Sorry I'm very ignorant on this topic
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Depends what you mean by once in a while.
My family has a launch that we use a number of times a year, though not as much in winter obviously.
We have a proper Marine grade start battery (or could be two, I cant recall) and then a house battery for everything else, periodically we will connect a battery charger to the batteries and then to shore power from the marina to top them up, and obviously start the boat too if not being used for a period of time to give it a run which also charges the batteries by alternator.
But not everyone does this, most marine vessels have a disconnect switch which completely isolates the battery from the boat when its not in use, so that should be ok as that will kill any trickle of power being taken from the battery when not in use unless you have something bypassing the battery switch.
Keep it charged.
If it's a typical car battery size (>40AH), then a small 5W solar panel is probably okay to maintain without running through a solar charge controller.
"Marine grade" is basically just robust, possibly AGM, built to take vibration/shock. For charging treat it the same as a car battery. They do not like being discharged to 50% - it'll kill them. They also don't like being over-charged, so if you connect a 50W solar panel direct, it'll kill the battery fast.
I use one of these to maintain a battery for a motorbike I don't use often.
Boyd Motorcycles - MOTOBATT CHARGER FAT BOY 12v 2.0A (Lead Acid/AGM/Lithium) - Motorcycle Parts - MOTOBATT
