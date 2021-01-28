Announced today. Sadly no press release on the beehive website, and conflicting reports from various media. Below is my understanding.

Fleet average emissions by 2025:

Cars & SUV: 102g co2/km

Utes & Vans: 132g co2/km

(election policy was 105g co2/km average regardless of vehicle type)

Fines for breaching the above (new imports):

2023 & 2024: $50 / car / gram average over the limit

2025: $75 / car / gram average over the limit

Used imports:

2023 & 2024: $25 / car / gram average over the limit

2025: $37.5 / car / gram average over the limit

Unclear if 2025 average applies in 2023 & 2024, but previous proposal's had a roughly linear change between todays level (roughly 174g) and the 105g target in 2025.

Exemptions for things like cars over 40 year's old, tractors, military vehicles, Scratch built vehicles, LVV certified vehicles etc.

In terms of analysis, the 2021 fleet average limit for the UK is 95g C02, so even in 2025 we will be behind where they are now. So this policy is fairly week compared to much of the OECD.

As a counterpoint it represents a massive drop in the emissions (cira 40%) from what we currently allow into our fleet, so, if met it will see a massive change in our mix of vehicles. Think:

Decrease average size

More efficient power-train's becoming more common (hybrid, downsized engines etc)

Much more plug in vehicles.

Generally I support the policy. Given it was dropped on a day where covid-19 cases dominate the news I am picking labor is not expecting it to be widely popular.

Personally I am pretty disappointed labour has departed from the policy it was elected on, to offer split emissions limits for different vehicle types.

The last thing we want to be doing is providing incentive's for autosellers to sell more utes. (at a $50/gram fine level, an automaker who doesn't meet their target is $800 better off selling a customer a 2.0 ranger wildtrak than a 2.0 ford everest, despite the Everest being more efficient. (the two vehicles share a engine, platform & have broadly similar towing and off road ability).

Also kinda disappointed that the fine's are so low. Likely many autosellers will opt to pay the fines rather than meet the target.

Other associated policy like 20 year old vehicle loophole for emissions and crash standards, and the pending (first day of next year) introduction of RUC's on electric cars havn't been touched on.

The latter is getting especially urgent. The key issue is that under current policy that an EV will pay triple the road tax of a yaris hybrid in 2022. Really as a country we want to encourage people to buy EV's rather than yaris hybrids, so this will be the wrong way around.