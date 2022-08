Any thoughts on the Model S refresh?

The interesting points for me are:

- steering wheel is in a yoke style, which I’m guessing precludes arm out the window style driving haha

- how do you select drive/reverse/park etc?

- Plaid + version has a new battery?, since the range is significantly improved over the Plaid and standard S

$280k for the Plaid+ with autopilot and some other fruit. I’d want to test drive with the steering wheel and gear selector before ordering one.