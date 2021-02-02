How is NPD 100 octane fuel so much cheaper than BP 98
Is it as stable over time, as much detergent ...
Anyone knows?
Before anyone asks yes have highly forced induction engines - one is 1.5L that gives 172kW and a 2.0L that gives 221kW
How is NPD 100 octane fuel so much cheaper than BP 98
Is it as stable over time, as much detergent ...
Anyone knows?
Before anyone asks yes have highly forced induction engines - one is 1.5L that gives 172kW and a 2.0L that gives 221kW
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
BP generally seems at a higher price for all fuel grades. I suspect their fuel discounts are built into their price.
NPD100 also has a higher level of additive which is why the say it can stain your fuel system.
I have a 2.0T and a 3.6TT and they both run well on the NPD100.
Cheers Chris
Zero idea who there supplier is but is it a biofuel? If so the blend means it has a cheaper cost for multiple reasons, including the excise cost being cheaper.
Z and BP just rely on fuel vouchers and people sucked into their schemes so they sell their petrol for quite inflated prices in many places.
sbiddle:
Zero idea who there supplier is but is it a biofuel? If so the blend means it has a cheaper cost for multiple reasons, including the excise cost being cheaper.
Z and BP just rely on fuel vouchers and people sucked into their schemes so they sell their petrol for quite inflated prices in many places.
Yeah, it's not ethanol based to ramp it up. So it's makeup is a big unknown and seemingly held close to their chest. Performance sponsorship and bikes seem to advertise running it. But you won't find too many top end racecars
Soarin:
BP generally seems at a higher price for all fuel grades. I suspect their fuel discounts are built into their price.
NPD100 also has a higher level of additive which is why the say it can stain your fuel system.
I have a 2.0T and a 3.6TT and they both run well on the NPD100.
Cheers Chris
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Oblivian:
Yeah, it's not ethanol based to ramp it up. So it's makeup is a big unknown and seemingly held close to their chest. Performance sponsorship and bikes seem to advertise running it. But you won't find too many top end racecars
As declared in their MSDS (PDF), it uses this as an octane booster:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N-Methylaniline
After reading this (and NPD MSDS stating concentration of the additive is "2-3%") I think I'd probably give it a miss, particularly in modern forced induction direct injection engines.
- Promoted soot formation in cylinders, injection and exhaust valves leading to mechanical abrasion when
applied in concentrations above 1.5%
NZ EPA has however approved it.
Fred99:
After reading this (and NPD MSDS stating concentration of the additive is "2-3%") I think I'd probably give it a miss, particularly in modern forced induction direct injection engines.
- Promoted soot formation in cylinders, injection and exhaust valves leading to mechanical abrasion when
applied in concentrations above 1.5%
NZ EPA has however approved it.
i guess it accelerates transition to EV when these cars die off.
going back to BP 98. but i must say the fuel performs just fine. just don't want it to destroy the internals where I can't see it.
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.