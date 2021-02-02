Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)NPD 100 plus - good/bad ?
Batman

Mad Scientist
28025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281143 2-Feb-2021 08:23
How is NPD 100 octane fuel so much cheaper than BP 98

 

Is it as stable over time, as much detergent ... 

 

Anyone knows?

 

Before anyone asks yes have highly forced induction engines - one is 1.5L that gives 172kW and a 2.0L that gives 221kW




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Soarin
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2645638 2-Feb-2021 08:36
BP generally seems at a higher price for all fuel grades. I suspect their fuel discounts are built into their price.

 

NPD100 also has a higher level of additive which is why the say it can stain your fuel system.

 

I have a 2.0T and a 3.6TT and they both run well on the NPD100.

 

 

 

Cheers Chris

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645648 2-Feb-2021 08:50
Zero idea who there supplier is but is it a biofuel? If so the blend means it has a cheaper cost for multiple reasons, including the excise cost being cheaper.

 

Z and BP just rely on fuel vouchers and people sucked into their schemes so they sell their petrol for quite inflated prices in many places.

 

 

 

 

Oblivian
6669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2645652 2-Feb-2021 09:01
sbiddle:

 

Zero idea who there supplier is but is it a biofuel? If so the blend means it has a cheaper cost for multiple reasons, including the excise cost being cheaper.

 

Z and BP just rely on fuel vouchers and people sucked into their schemes so they sell their petrol for quite inflated prices in many places.

 

 

Yeah, it's not ethanol based to ramp it up. So it's makeup is a big unknown and seemingly held close to their chest. Performance sponsorship and bikes seem to advertise running it. But you won't find too many top end racecars 



Batman

Mad Scientist
28025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2645658 2-Feb-2021 09:12
Soarin:

BP generally seems at a higher price for all fuel grades. I suspect their fuel discounts are built into their price.


NPD100 also has a higher level of additive which is why the say it can stain your fuel system.


I have a 2.0T and a 3.6TT and they both run well on the NPD100.


 


Cheers Chris



Is this staining a bad thing?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2645672 2-Feb-2021 09:38
Oblivian:

 

Yeah, it's not ethanol based to ramp it up. So it's makeup is a big unknown and seemingly held close to their chest. Performance sponsorship and bikes seem to advertise running it. But you won't find too many top end racecars 

 

 

As declared in their MSDS (PDF), it uses this as an octane booster:

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N-Methylaniline

 

 

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2645688 2-Feb-2021 10:06
After reading this (and NPD MSDS stating concentration of the additive is "2-3%") I think I'd probably give it a miss, particularly in modern forced induction direct injection engines. 

 

- Promoted soot formation in cylinders, injection and exhaust valves leading to mechanical abrasion when
applied in concentrations above 1.5%

 

NZ EPA has however approved it.

 

 

Batman

Mad Scientist
28025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646032 2-Feb-2021 16:49
Fred99:

 

After reading this (and NPD MSDS stating concentration of the additive is "2-3%") I think I'd probably give it a miss, particularly in modern forced induction direct injection engines. 

 

- Promoted soot formation in cylinders, injection and exhaust valves leading to mechanical abrasion when
applied in concentrations above 1.5%

 

NZ EPA has however approved it.

 

 

 

 

i guess it accelerates transition to EV when these cars die off.

 

going back to BP 98. but i must say the fuel performs just fine. just don't want it to destroy the internals where I can't see it.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

