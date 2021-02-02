Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)
Legality of custom sizing on personalised plates
turtleattacks

#281152 2-Feb-2021 15:53
Hi guys, 

I was wondering what's the legality of custom sizing on personalised plates? 

I've seen some cars with personalised plates that's reduced sized - so the writing fits fairly snug within the frame. 

 

Anyone know where I can get these? 

 

 

Obraik
  #2645916 2-Feb-2021 16:00
If they're not sourced from an official supplied then you can be fined for them.

 

The last car I purchased second hand had euro length number plates, I presume because it was a UK import and the mounts were set up for the Euro size. One day on the Auckland motorway I got pulled over by a motorbike cop who brought to my attention that the plates were not standard issue as the font was slightly different. He gave me a warning and I got replacement standard plates from NZTA.

Oblivian
  #2646006 2-Feb-2021 16:14
As above. If you see one with a thin wide plate and flag or similar at the ends. They're probably ebay specials. 

 

Know of a couple of people who have risked it. Got a new car registered (or just have one full stop), and applied to these overseas plate suppliers. They ask for your rego. And Credit Card, And it's on its way. Remove the NZ plates, stick on the fresh ones. Kinda dodgy. You could potentially go duplicating a known model vechiles set and use nefariously.

Linux
  #2646013 2-Feb-2021 16:30
If you modify a number plate in anyway then you are asking for a ticket

 

Like the idiots that load bikes on the back of their vehicles and cover up the number plate and think it is perfectly OK, Had an argument with an idiot a few weeks back about this and I pointed out that you are not allowed to cover the number plate up, Response was never been an issue before



Jase2985
  #2646019 2-Feb-2021 16:39
Linux:

 

If you modify a number plate in anyway then you are asking for a ticket

 

Like the idiots that load bikes on the back of their vehicles and cover up the number plate and think it is perfectly OK, Had an argument with an idiot a few weeks back about this and I pointed out that you are not allowed to cover the number plate up, Response was never been an issue before

 

 

its funny its not ok to cover the number plate but ok to cover the indicators, brake lights and reverse lights.

 

whats more important?

MikeB4
  #2646023 2-Feb-2021 16:42
Linux:

 

If you modify a number plate in anyway then you are asking for a ticket

 

Like the idiots that load bikes on the back of their vehicles and cover up the number plate and think it is perfectly OK, Had an argument with an idiot a few weeks back about this and I pointed out that you are not allowed to cover the number plate up, Response was never been an issue before

 

 

We purchased a third plate from NZTA for our Rav4 that is attached to the Thule bike rack. From memory it was less than $20. It's not worth getting a fine for. Our bike rack has addition lights.

Linux
  #2646024 2-Feb-2021 16:43
Jase2985:

 

Linux:

 

If you modify a number plate in anyway then you are asking for a ticket

 

Like the idiots that load bikes on the back of their vehicles and cover up the number plate and think it is perfectly OK, Had an argument with an idiot a few weeks back about this and I pointed out that you are not allowed to cover the number plate up, Response was never been an issue before

 

 

its funny its not ok to cover the number plate but ok to cover the indicators, brake lights and reverse lights.

 

whats more important?

 

 

It is not OK to cover those as well can you can get a ticket

wellygary
  #2646029 2-Feb-2021 16:48
The crowd with the Personalised plates contract have an option for a slimmer 100mm high standard width plate.

 

( as well as the longer thin euro version)

 

https://www.kiwiplates.nz/plate-design/standard?vt=1&fcomb=ABC123

 

 

 

So its probably one of those



Oblivian
  #2646039 2-Feb-2021 17:04
Can soon tell. The overseas ones use the different font pack. 6,G,Y and 0 differ.

scuwp
  #2646067 2-Feb-2021 17:40
There are legal options for different size plates through the official personalised plates supplier.

And no, it is illegal to cover and lights/lenses of your car in anyway.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Sred
  #2646072 2-Feb-2021 17:54
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/driver-licences/driving-offences-and-penalties/demerit-points/#vehicle

 

Fine plus 25 demerits possibly

Mehrts
  #2646076 2-Feb-2021 18:16
The Euro plates are totally legal if purchased through the approved suppliers.

 

I've seen some cases where the "plates" seem to be nothing more than a sticker, but I just thought they were still legal options for exotic cases where a standard plate wouldn't physically fit e.g. some kit cars & sports cars have no specified area for a plate.

surfisup1000
  #2646078 2-Feb-2021 18:19
Linux:

 

If you modify a number plate in anyway then you are asking for a ticket

 

Like the idiots that load bikes on the back of their vehicles and cover up the number plate and think it is perfectly OK, Had an argument with an idiot a few weeks back about this and I pointed out that you are not allowed to cover the number plate up, Response was never been an issue before

 

 

Really? Did they tell you where to go?   

 

People have been doing this forever, you're right that technically they could be ticketed... but, that doesn't make them idiots. 

 

Cops could sit outside the redwoods in rotorua handing out tickets all day... but they don't. 

 

Not like they're causing a road hazard.  Their front plate is visible, not the biggest problem on our roads. 

dfnt
  #2646079 2-Feb-2021 18:30
Mehrts:

 

The Euro plates are totally legal if purchased through the approved suppliers.

 

I've seen some cases where the "plates" seem to be nothing more than a sticker, but I just thought they were still legal options for exotic cases where a standard plate wouldn't physically fit e.g. some kit cars & sports cars have no specified area for a plate.

 

 

There's only one supplier, kiwiplates.co.nz

 

Sticker plates are not legal either

empacher48
  #2646086 2-Feb-2021 19:01
This is the NZTA site for number plates, linked directly from their site.

 

 

 

I used it when someone drove into the back of my car and the only damage was a bent number plate.

 

 

 

https://consumer.licensys.co.nz/landing

andrewNZ
  #2646099 2-Feb-2021 20:13
$23 for a suplimentary plate.
Cheap!

$15 for an optional bag to hang it in when in use.

$35 for euro style numberplate surrounds with a fern one end and southern cross the other.

