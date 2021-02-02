turtleattacks

If they're not sourced from an official supplied then you can be fined for them.

The last car I purchased second hand had euro length number plates, I presume because it was a UK import and the mounts were set up for the Euro size. One day on the Auckland motorway I got pulled over by a motorbike cop who brought to my attention that the plates were not standard issue as the font was slightly different. He gave me a warning and I got replacement standard plates from NZTA.