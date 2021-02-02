turtleattacks

Hi guys,
I was wondering what's the legality of custom sizing on personalised plates?
I've seen some cars with personalised plates that's reduced sized - so the writing fits fairly snug within the frame.
Anyone know where I can get these?
If they're not sourced from an official supplied then you can be fined for them.
The last car I purchased second hand had euro length number plates, I presume because it was a UK import and the mounts were set up for the Euro size. One day on the Auckland motorway I got pulled over by a motorbike cop who brought to my attention that the plates were not standard issue as the font was slightly different. He gave me a warning and I got replacement standard plates from NZTA.
As above. If you see one with a thin wide plate and flag or similar at the ends. They're probably ebay specials.
Know of a couple of people who have risked it. Got a new car registered (or just have one full stop), and applied to these overseas plate suppliers. They ask for your rego. And Credit Card, And it's on its way. Remove the NZ plates, stick on the fresh ones. Kinda dodgy. You could potentially go duplicating a known model vechiles set and use nefariously.
If you modify a number plate in anyway then you are asking for a ticket
Like the idiots that load bikes on the back of their vehicles and cover up the number plate and think it is perfectly OK, Had an argument with an idiot a few weeks back about this and I pointed out that you are not allowed to cover the number plate up, Response was never been an issue before
its funny its not ok to cover the number plate but ok to cover the indicators, brake lights and reverse lights.
whats more important?
We purchased a third plate from NZTA for our Rav4 that is attached to the Thule bike rack. From memory it was less than $20. It's not worth getting a fine for. Our bike rack has addition lights.
Jase2985:
its funny its not ok to cover the number plate but ok to cover the indicators, brake lights and reverse lights.
whats more important?
It is not OK to cover those as well can you can get a ticket
The crowd with the Personalised plates contract have an option for a slimmer 100mm high standard width plate.
( as well as the longer thin euro version)
https://www.kiwiplates.nz/plate-design/standard?vt=1&fcomb=ABC123
So its probably one of those
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/driver-licences/driving-offences-and-penalties/demerit-points/#vehicle
Fine plus 25 demerits possibly
The Euro plates are totally legal if purchased through the approved suppliers.
I've seen some cases where the "plates" seem to be nothing more than a sticker, but I just thought they were still legal options for exotic cases where a standard plate wouldn't physically fit e.g. some kit cars & sports cars have no specified area for a plate.
Really? Did they tell you where to go?
People have been doing this forever, you're right that technically they could be ticketed... but, that doesn't make them idiots.
Cops could sit outside the redwoods in rotorua handing out tickets all day... but they don't.
Not like they're causing a road hazard. Their front plate is visible, not the biggest problem on our roads.
Mehrts:
The Euro plates are totally legal if purchased through the approved suppliers.
I've seen some cases where the "plates" seem to be nothing more than a sticker, but I just thought they were still legal options for exotic cases where a standard plate wouldn't physically fit e.g. some kit cars & sports cars have no specified area for a plate.
There's only one supplier, kiwiplates.co.nz
Sticker plates are not legal either
This is the NZTA site for number plates, linked directly from their site.
I used it when someone drove into the back of my car and the only damage was a bent number plate.