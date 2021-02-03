I've had a Ninebot ES4 for a few years now and I use it in a combination to go the last mile between my car and public transport. So I'm often folding it up and putting it in the boot of the car or taking it on / off ferries.

However, it's getting a bit old now and needs new tyres and I'm considering just selling it and getting something newer/better.

The thing about the ES4 that has been good is that it has enough climbing power to get me through the hills and neighborhoods of Auckland (I'm ~75kg) without having to kick-assist much (or at all). And then when it comes to folding and carrying it, it's really not that heavy at 14.0kg.

A lot of the other e-scooter I have seen are really quite heavy. Seems the lightest I have noticed so far might be the Magnum and maybe the Zero 9? Those look like they come in around 16kg?

Would love to hear thoughts from any users of the Zero 9 and Magnum or other Electric Scooters that have decent build, but are folding and reasonably light.